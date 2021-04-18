Opinion/Commentary: Playing sports is fun, but ...

When it comes to playing sports, the more impossible it is for me to succeed, the more driven I am to try, regardless of how many times I lose and of how badly my ego takes a hit. I’m addicted to the thrill of the attempt, no matter how hopeless.
As a teen, I loved basketball. When we moved from the city to the suburbs, my father built a quarter-sized court with baskets at either end. I wanted to be on the high school basketball team, but I knew making the team would be a stretch, partly because of my height and partly because the coach held me in great disdain.
I am not a math genius and the coach also happened to be my calculus teacher. Whenever Miss Turner called on me, I’d venture multiple guesses. She’d humiliate me until I stumbled on the right answer. When I did, she’d make the old New England joke, “Ah, the light dawns over Marblehead” — a reference to the offshore spot in Massachusetts where dawn first arrives in the U.S.
I arrived at the basketball try-out eager to demonstrate my lay-up skills, but I didn’t get a chance. In front of a gym full of girls, Miss Turner heaved a basketball straight at my mid-section. More from the surprise than the force, I staggered back. While everybody enjoyed a good chuckle, I slunk out of the gym.
Years later, I started graduate school in New Hampshire, not knowing a soul. Thinking it would be a great way to meet people, I signed up for a town tennis tournament. Even though I’d barely played before and had a vague idea of the rules, I hoped I might win a match.
Tournament day, I showed up in cut-off jeans, the only player not wearing some version of tennis whites. I toted a clunky wooden racket that my father had rescued from the curb.
At registration, I listed my experience as little and my wins as none. In the first game, I got paired with the reigning town champion: a bespectacled, bearded, young guy who smoked a pipe as we played.
He crushed me while smoking the pipe, which created a great deal of amusement for the smattering of onlookers.
I didn’t return one serve. At the end of the set, my score was love-six, which of course makes no sense. What kind of sport uses the term “love” as the name of a non-point? It’s definitely a sport populated by cynics.
After moving to Charlottesville, I played racquetball with a friend who beat me most of the time. As previously mentioned, I am not a tall person. She had played basketball in college, albeit a tiny college, but a college nonetheless. Each game, the inevitability of my impending defeat never diminished my joy in playing.
One time, against all odds, I’d maintained a two-point lead. As we played, my face grew red then purple. Just before I was about to clinch the winning point, I passed out. When I came round, I insisted we finish the game. My friend, a nurse, probably envisioned having to do CPR if we continued. She said, “Absolutely not. You win. You win.” My victory, of course, felt hollow. And, of course, the next week, as usual, she beat me.
Now, most of my competitive experiences are off courts and instead are on boards. More specifically, I like to play Scrabble with my mother, who is in her 90s. Sometimes I beat her, but more often than not, she smacks me down, never showing mercy.
During one of our last games, she put the word “quartzes” on a triple-word square. Without breaking a sweat, she made a zillion points.
“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin says, “A bruise is a lesson…and each lesson makes us better.”
If Martin is correct, I can only conclude that after experiencing years of ego-bruising events, I now must be very close to achieving perfection.
Deborah Prum’s essays and articles have appeared in The Washington Post, Southern Living and Ladies’ Home Journal. Her fiction has won 10 awards and has appeared in The Virginia Quarterly Review, Across the Margin and Streetlight Magazine. Her radio essays air on NPR-member stations. She regularly gives workshops at WriterHouse.
