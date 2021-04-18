Opinion/Commentary: Playing sports is fun, but ...

When it comes to playing sports, the more impossible it is for me to succeed, the more driven I am to try, regardless of how many times I lose and of how badly my ego takes a hit. I’m addicted to the thrill of the attempt, no matter how hopeless.

As a teen, I loved basketball. When we moved from the city to the suburbs, my father built a quarter-sized court with baskets at either end. I wanted to be on the high school basketball team, but I knew making the team would be a stretch, partly because of my height and partly because the coach held me in great disdain.

I am not a math genius and the coach also happened to be my calculus teacher. Whenever Miss Turner called on me, I’d venture multiple guesses. She’d humiliate me until I stumbled on the right answer. When I did, she’d make the old New England joke, “Ah, the light dawns over Marblehead” — a reference to the offshore spot in Massachusetts where dawn first arrives in the U.S.

I arrived at the basketball try-out eager to demonstrate my lay-up skills, but I didn’t get a chance. In front of a gym full of girls, Miss Turner heaved a basketball straight at my mid-section. More from the surprise than the force, I staggered back. While everybody enjoyed a good chuckle, I slunk out of the gym.