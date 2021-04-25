Opinion/Commentary: Pass bill to protect health care workers

So the Breen Act is not only necessary, but the absolute right first step to help them cope and continue to save lives, including their own.

Until it is fully implemented, though, we need to take immediate action. Having worked with populations prone to post-traumatic stress disorder, such as veterans, mass shooting survivors and 9/11 first responders, we know that if not identified early and treated comprehensively, the mental health challenges our medical professionals are facing will become chronic, life altering, and deadly.

We know, for example, that long-term outcomes are improved with the help of community connections and ongoing access to mental health support. And we know that each of us can also make a difference. Asking our friends, neighbors and peers who are on the front lines direct questions about difficult thoughts and feelings gives us all permission to be human and heal from the stress and trauma of this pandemic together.

Resources such as the Columbia Protocol, a simple suicide prevention tool that anyone can use, are already at our fingertips, and with even wider implementation we can support the healthcare communities before they are in crisis. Of paramount importance, we must also marshal the expertise of the Veterans Administration, as it might have a unique expertise in dealing with PTSD and grief.

Our country — and especially our government — has a collective responsibility to ensure mental health care as part of “business as usual” for front-line health-care workers. Passage of the Breen Act will show Congress takes this responsibility seriously.

Dr. Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber, recipient of the 2018 Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service, is founder and director of the Columbia Lighthouse Project, a national suicide prevention initiative, and clinical professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Keita Franklin, a Stafford resident and the mother of a front-line nurse, is former director of suicide prevention at the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration and now co-director of the Columbia Lighthouse Project and chief clinical officer for Loyal Source. Follow them on Twitter at @PosnerKelly and @keitafranklin4, respectively. Information links: Pulse on the Nation’s Nurses COVID-19 Survey Series: Mental Health and Wellness; nursingworld.org healthynursehealthynation.org; 2020-hnhn_sup-8.pdf “Suicide among physicians and health-care workers: A systematic review and meta-analysis”; journals.plos.org ncbi.nlm.nih.gov