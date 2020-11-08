Opinion/Commentary: Paid sick day standard needed in Virginia

‘I will never forget the time when a three-year-old preschooler said, ‘I can take care of my friends and my friends can take care of me’,” said Corey Lloyd, program director at the Montessori School of Charlottesville when we were discussing the need for paid sick days for workers in Virginia.
Kids always seem to see things for what they are.
In Virginia we have the opportunity to make sure we take care of each other — and our economy — by passing a law to require a paid sick day standard when the General Assembly reconvenes in 2021.
If you want to know who is hit hardest when students or teachers come to school sick, talk to a school administrator like Lloyd. It wreaks havoc on the system and creates a ripple effect. And while public schools and most private schools, like hers, provide paid sick days for their staff, 75% of child-care workers and 81% of restaurant workers in the country have no paid time off.
The statistics are frightening when you consider that these workers have jobs that put them at high risk of spreading COVID-19 and other illnesses.
That’s why I’ve been working with the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy to help advocate for paid sick days in Virginia, and for the past few months I’ve been speaking with business owners across the state about this issue.
Many of the 1.2 million working Virginians with no paid sick time are parents of students across our state, and we know what happens in those cases. If these parents stay home when they are sick, they forfeit their pay and may be unable to pay for necessities, like food or rent. Many may lose their jobs. It’s an impossible choice. This is why we need a policy and standard across the state.
Many of us are fortunate to have an employer that offers this benefit — but doesn’t every Virginian deserve the dignity to have paid sick days when they need it?
Many people assume that businesses oppose this measure, and that’s simply not true. In fact, Buz Grossberg, owner of Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue in Richmond, told me he emphatically supports this standard.
“I prefer a mandate, because when there is a standard it makes it a level playing field. Most restaurants aren’t going to adhere unless it’s required,” Grossberg said.
“If my labor expenses get too far out of sync with my competitor’s labor expenses, then it’s a disaster,” he explained. “If everyone had to meet the [same] standard of providing paid sick days, then we’d all be in the same position and we’d consistently take the same action to pay for it. But if I’m the only one who does, then I lose business. So it’s not that I don’t want to pay for it, it’s that the market will price me out if we don’t all do it together.”
He compared the situation to when the price of beef rises — all restaurants adjust and adapt to that rising cost which keeps business competitive.
Many business owners who offer benefits, including paid sick days, say these benefits help them retain employees and are critical to their success. Mark Smith, owner of Midas of Richmond, has an average staff tenure of eight to nine years when the industry average is two years; and Martin Horn, the Charlottesville-based construction company, has an average employee tenure that is five times longer than the industry average. Employers like these understand that taking care of your employees is good for business.
Smith said, “I take care of my employees so they can take care of our customers.”
I hope there are fewer people showing up to work sick, because we now know how easily viruses like COVID-19 can spread. But I know that until legislators pass laws mandating that businesses offer paid sick days, there will always be people who have no choice but to go to work, no matter what, in order to pay their bills. And I’m hopeful that because of this pandemic, more small businesses will realize the importance of giving their staff paid time off when they are sick.
I’m not talking about unlimited sick time — I’m advocating for 40 hours of paid time off a year when you will have worked 2,000 hours as a full-time worker.
Let’s do better, Virginia. These business owners say that requiring employers to provide paid sick days is good for their businesses and will keep our economy and our residents healthy. Tell your legislators to pass a paid sick day standard to keep Virginians healthy and safe.
Renee Robinson is an organizer at the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.
