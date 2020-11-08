Opinion/Commentary: Paid sick day standard needed in Virginia

Many of the 1.2 million working Virginians with no paid sick time are parents of students across our state, and we know what happens in those cases. If these parents stay home when they are sick, they forfeit their pay and may be unable to pay for necessities, like food or rent. Many may lose their jobs. It’s an impossible choice. This is why we need a policy and standard across the state.

Many of us are fortunate to have an employer that offers this benefit — but doesn’t every Virginian deserve the dignity to have paid sick days when they need it?

Many people assume that businesses oppose this measure, and that’s simply not true. In fact, Buz Grossberg, owner of Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue in Richmond, told me he emphatically supports this standard.

“I prefer a mandate, because when there is a standard it makes it a level playing field. Most restaurants aren’t going to adhere unless it’s required,” Grossberg said.