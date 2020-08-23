Opinion/Commentary: On redistricting, voters should call balls and strikes

It’s said that baseball is America’s pastime. But it’s not hard to find blemishes in baseball’s recent history — most notably the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. After an investigation of the 2017 World Series champions, Major League Baseball rightly made it clear that any teams bending the rules of the game to benefit themselves would not be tolerated in the sport.
And even though my background is in Virginia’s political history and not sports, there are stark similarities. If political parties are like sports teams, it could easily be argued that America’s real pastime may very well be partisan gerrymandering.
Simply put, a partisan gerrymander is a deliberate alignment of electoral districts to give one political party an advantage over another. Using baseball as the example, that would be like allowing the home team to have four strikes per out and four outs per inning while limiting the visitors to three.
The rules of the game guarantee both teams a fair and equal chance to win, but partisan gerrymanders sabotage the right of voters to elect their preferred candidates.
In effect, gerrymandering allows legislators to choose their own voters to assure their re-election rather than allow voters to choose their representatives to represent them and their interests. Partisan gerrymanders injure voters of both parties and independent voters, too. A partisan gerrymander is an even worse injury to honest voters than it is to the perpetrators’ political opponents.
Gerrymandered electoral districts — whether it’s for Congress, the state legislature and beyond — directly affect almost everything, from our taxes to our schools, our roads, our public safety, and all our other public policies.
Virginia has a long and lamentable history of gerrymandering. In the 19th century, constitutional conventions drew legislative district boundaries to give political advantage to owners of enslaved people, to protect the institution of slavery, and to reduce tax rates owners paid on their slave property.
In the first decades of the 20th century, legislative redistricting in Virginia protected minority rule by white supremacists who enforced the racial segregation and discrimination of Jim Crow. In the final decades of the century, Democratic legislators deliberately made it difficult for Republican voters to elect Republican candidates.
And in the early decades of the 21st century, Republican legislators deliberately made it difficult for Democratic voters to elect Democratic candidates.
But there is some good news for all voters who want the game to be fair: They have an opportunity to amend the state constitution to end partisan gerrymandering in Virginia.
The amendment that will accomplish this is being submitted to the voters by the General Assembly after passing through both chambers two years in a row, and it would create a citizen-led, bipartisan commission to draw new district boundaries for members of Congress and both houses of the General Assembly every 10th year beginning in 2021.
Majorities of members of both parties on the commission would have to agree to the new districts, which would make old-fashioned partisan gerrymandering extremely difficult, perhaps impossible. The amendment would authorize the General Assembly to pass or reject the commission’s lines, but it could not change them.
These provisions would reduce the likelihood that politicians of either party could repeat the partisan redistricting that politicians of both parties have enacted in the past.
This amendment is the result of legislative compromise, but despite some misgivings, it would offer Virginia the first chance to eliminate partisan gerrymandering, which injures all voters in their ability to elect representatives of their own choosing.
Enabling acts that the General Assembly has to pass to pay the expenses of the commission could remove some of the objections to the commission that people have identified. The law should require a completely open process and ensure that members of the commission come from all regions of the state and include a representative mixture of all citizens.
Some people consider the proposed commission to be imperfect, and it could be changed before the 2031 redistricting. But unless we give the proposed commission a try in 2021, the right of all Virginians to a fair representative democracy remains vulnerable.
It’s time for the public to decide the future of partisan gerrymandering in Virginia. Voters — not politicians — should be the ones calling balls and strikes.
Brent Tarter is a Virginia historian and author of “Gerrymanders: How Redistricting has Protected Slavery, White Supremacy, and Partisan Minorities in Virginia,” published by the University of Virginia Press in October 2019.
