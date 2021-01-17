Opinion/Commentary: Newest voters deal with a volatile election year

Was their somewhat subdued partisanship because their exposure to 2020 controversies took place in the constraints of a college classroom? Or do they belong to a generation that is going to reject the hyperpartisanship of their elders and try harder to find common ground and common sense in American politics?

We don’t know the answer, but we just completed a semester in which our nation’s newest voters gave us some hope for the future of American civil society.

Mary Kate Cary is a practitioner senior fellow at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, and Robert A. Strong is the William Lyne Wilson Professor in Political Economy and interim head of the Politics Department at Washington and Lee University.

