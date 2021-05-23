Opinion/Commentary: Nativism menaces immigrants

It now sometimes happens that the question “Where are you from?” is barked in a challenging tone, something that is enunciated with a mixture of sarcasm and scorn. Answering the question with the name your current hometown will sometimes bring out a further challenge: “No, I mean … where are you really from?”

When you meet someone who queries you in that manner, my experience has been that it is best to try to de-escalate the situation. Continuing the conversation with an answer about your national origin may only lead to your questioner asking, “Why don’t you go back to your country?”

It is, of course, not a question but an order. Trying to explain to those individuals that for those like me who became citizens, this is our country, is futile.

To some degree, I feel that the resurgence of antagonistic attitudes toward naturalized citizens is the result of a change in the U.S. political climate, which lately has sought to legitimize stereotypical attitudes toward “foreigners” and to revive some of the precepts of the doctrine of nativism.

I consider myself extremely fortunate to live here in Albemarle County, and grateful for that opportunity. But gratitude should not be confused with subservience. We must acknowledge our good fortune to be adoptive Virginians, but stand up to those who would, in the name of nativism, deprive us of our fundamental rights.

Ricardo Preve is a film director who immigrated from Argentina to Charlottesville in 1976. He is a former board member of the Virginia Film Festival. Follow him via @rickpreve on Twitter and Instagram.