Opinion/Commentary: Nativism menaces immigrants

One of the things that most attracted me to America was the importance of rules. If you played by them, you were rewarded, and got ahead. If you violated them, there was a price to pay.
As opposed to other societies where the rules existed only on paper, the U.S. seemed to me, upon my arrival here 45 years ago, to be a place where the laws counted. And so I, like millions of other immigrants, set out to comply with the rules, and become a productive member of U.S. society.
Little did I imagine that, nearly a half-century later, the very concept that I was most proud of, that I had earned the right to be called an American, would come under attack through the doctrine of nativism.
Certainly nativism (most succinctly defined as the political theory of favoring the interests of native inhabitants against immigrants, generally effected through some sort of immigration restriction policies), is not a new concept in American society.
Though it has existed from the very start of our nation’s history (Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson all expressed concerns about the impact that immigrants would have on U.S. society), it was not until 1924 that the federal government took concrete steps to limit some types of immigration that were considered “less desirable.” That year’s Johnson-Reed Act set a complete ban on immigration from Asia, and severely restricted immigration of Italians, Greeks, Eastern European, and other nationalities.
In general, however, the U.S. has been an open and receptive society, and a place where people from all over the world have sought refuge from wars, catastrophes, and persecution.
My own mother’s family was able to seek refuge in Albemarle County after being forced to flee their agricultural lands in Hungary in 1944, as the Soviet armies advanced westward across Europe. The tale of how my grandmother and her relatives arrived in Virginia is told in the book “The Mark of Clover,” written by my great-aunt, Countess Judith Gyurky, who was a colorful character and a big part of life around Batesville in the late 20th century. Published in 1953, a copy of the book is in the special collection stacks at the University of Virginia library.
When I arrived myself in Charlottesville in 1976 (I remember the “bicentennial deals” being offered by used car dealers), I found that I was welcomed by practically everyone. If I was asked where I was from, it was not in an intimidating manner, but rather as a genuine effort to know more about me and to connect with me on a human level to welcome me here.
It is with sadness that I have to opine that, although there are still many people who are open to my presence in our community, recent years have brought a change of attitudes toward those of us who may have a difficult to pronounce name, a “foreign-sounding” accent, or might “not look American,” whatever that may mean.
It now sometimes happens that the question “Where are you from?” is barked in a challenging tone, something that is enunciated with a mixture of sarcasm and scorn. Answering the question with the name your current hometown will sometimes bring out a further challenge: “No, I mean … where are you really from?”
When you meet someone who queries you in that manner, my experience has been that it is best to try to de-escalate the situation. Continuing the conversation with an answer about your national origin may only lead to your questioner asking, “Why don’t you go back to your country?”
It is, of course, not a question but an order. Trying to explain to those individuals that for those like me who became citizens, this is our country, is futile.
To some degree, I feel that the resurgence of antagonistic attitudes toward naturalized citizens is the result of a change in the U.S. political climate, which lately has sought to legitimize stereotypical attitudes toward “foreigners” and to revive some of the precepts of the doctrine of nativism.
I consider myself extremely fortunate to live here in Albemarle County, and grateful for that opportunity. But gratitude should not be confused with subservience. We must acknowledge our good fortune to be adoptive Virginians, but stand up to those who would, in the name of nativism, deprive us of our fundamental rights.
Ricardo Preve is a film director who immigrated from Argentina to Charlottesville in 1976. He is a former board member of the Virginia Film Festival. Follow him via @rickpreve on Twitter and Instagram.