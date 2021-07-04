Opinion/Commentary: Nationalism or foreign policy collaboration: Where is America headed?

Trump wanted America to rebuild its economic power after China and other low-wage countries siphoned off many American jobs. That view had resonated earlier with disgruntled voters who were attracted to a newcomer to politics, billionaire Ross Perot, who ran for president in 1992 and captured 19% of the vote.

Joe Biden took a political risk, in my view, by reversing Trump’s policies on NATO and the European Union. He underestimated the allure of the America First theme, which criticized Europe’s lack of contribution to security in the Middle East and North Africa, leaving those strategic areas to Washington to handle. The Europeans chose instead to concentrate on Russia’s pressures in Eastern Europe, specifically in Ukraine and the Baltic States. Many Americans didn’t agree with Europe’s failure to help in the Middle East, specifically in Syria and Iraq.

Despite their differing priorities, Biden was convinced America needed Europe’s economic and political support to help him confront China in East Asia, Iran in the Persian Gulf, and Russia in the Baltic Sea. His international goal was highlighted in a Washington Post story headlined “Blinken back in Europe as U.S. seeks to reestablish global leadership role” (June 23).