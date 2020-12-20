Opinion/Commentary: Multiracial census designations affect demographics

Birth data from 2018 also illustrates how the multi-racial growth of the American population is accelerating the national trend to also be listed as more minority.

In 2018, 35% of Black parents who had a child born that year shared parenthood with someone self-describing as being of another race or Hispanic, the blog authors note.

Also that year, 41% of white parents who had a child born that year shared parenthood with someone self-describing as being of another race or Hispanic, they note.

Since race is self-reported on the census, the Census Bureau, beginning in 1980, complicated its findings by allowing survey respondents to mark both the race and the Hispanic boxes. Beginning in the 2000 Census, complex findings were compounded again as respondents were allowed to mark multiple race boxes in addition to the Hispanic box.

Since 1980, the share of Americans identifying as more than one race or ethnicity has steadily risen, from 6.5% of the population in 1980 to a projected 31% of the population in 2050.

As Cai notes in the UVA Today article, “The current way of defining and measuring majority and minority groups for the future population is likely to be considered outdated or even absurd by the future population.”

Despite the widely held perception that America has an exploding minority population, the country is choosing to self-identify in more minority categories.

Bob Gibson is communications director and senior researcher at the University of Virginia’s Cooper Center for Public Service. The opinions expressed here are his own and not necessarily those of the center.