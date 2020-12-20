Opinion/Commentary: Multiracial census designations affect demographics

In past decades, race and ethnicity could more easily be boiled down to Black and white.
Things were never that simple, of course, but people could accept the easily understood simplification without thinking about the evolution of American society.
America’s changing demographics — and changes in the ways the U.S. Census allows individuals to choose to describe their race and ethnicity — paint a more subtle and diverse mosaic. For the past 20 years, the census has allowed people to self-identify as being of more than one race.
The nation’s white majority isn’t disappearing. Instead, more and more Americans who consider themselves white, and many who consider themselves Black, are checking the box “two or more races,” as allowed by the census.
That is a category officially classified as a minority, thus allowing those who choose it no longer to be counting themselves as white or Black.
Also, many more Americans are marrying people from a different racial or ethnic group and are having children who are born into mixed racial families.
Three authors of a blog post published this month at the University of Virginia’s Demographics Research Group examine the changes in census categories and the changes in choices people are making as they list their own racial and ethnic backgrounds.
The post, titled “The Misleading Narrative of a Disappearing White Majority,” was published Dec. 8 and also was the subject of an article in UVA Today on Dec. 9 written by Whitelaw Reid.
Qian Cai, Hamilton Lombard, and Rebecca Draughon say that “media headlines have touted a population tipping point in which the white majority is overtaken numerically by minorities of all other races and ethnicities.”
The authors, who work at UVa’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, conclude, “These headlines are misleading. The ‘white’ majority only seems to be disappearing because a growing number of white Americans are counted as minorities in many applications of census data.”
They say Americans once counted solely as white now are often choosing to also identify as Hispanic, or Asian, or some other racial group.
“As the number of white people who identify as more than one race (or as Hispanic) continues to grow, more people will be counted as minorities,” they write.
A large majority of Hispanic Americans identify as white, but the Census Bureau categorizes them as a non-white minority because they also identify as Hispanic. The census defines ethnicity as “Hispanic” or “non-Hispanic.” Hispanic Americans can be of any race.
In 1960, the census recognized four racial and ethnic categories: Black, white, American Indian and Asian. By 2020, four other categories allowed Americans to also choose the census boxes describing themselves as Hispanic, “two or more race,” Pacific Islander, or “some other race,” doubling the number of racial/ethnic categories.
Birth data from 2018 also illustrates how the multi-racial growth of the American population is accelerating the national trend to also be listed as more minority.
In 2018, 35% of Black parents who had a child born that year shared parenthood with someone self-describing as being of another race or Hispanic, the blog authors note.
Also that year, 41% of white parents who had a child born that year shared parenthood with someone self-describing as being of another race or Hispanic, they note.
Since race is self-reported on the census, the Census Bureau, beginning in 1980, complicated its findings by allowing survey respondents to mark both the race and the Hispanic boxes. Beginning in the 2000 Census, complex findings were compounded again as respondents were allowed to mark multiple race boxes in addition to the Hispanic box.
Since 1980, the share of Americans identifying as more than one race or ethnicity has steadily risen, from 6.5% of the population in 1980 to a projected 31% of the population in 2050.
As Cai notes in the UVA Today article, “The current way of defining and measuring majority and minority groups for the future population is likely to be considered outdated or even absurd by the future population.”
Despite the widely held perception that America has an exploding minority population, the country is choosing to self-identify in more minority categories.
Bob Gibson is communications director and senior researcher at the University of Virginia’s Cooper Center for Public Service. The opinions expressed here are his own and not necessarily those of the center.
