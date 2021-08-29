Opinion/Commentary: Most presidents face crises abroad in first year

New presidents often are confronted with crises and major tests abroad in their first year. George W. Bush faced his after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Today Joe Biden seems overwhelmed by the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Other presidents

In 1945, Harry Truman had to decide whether to use the atom bomb against Japan or risk the lives of half a million troops invading its home islands. He decided to use atom bombs on two Japanese cities, and the war quickly ended.

In 1953, Dwight Eisenhower faced a stalemated war in Korea, with mounting U.S. casualties. He threatened China with atomic weapons, and the fighting soon ended in a cease-fire.

John Kennedy tried in early 1961 to overthrow the Castro regime in Cuba by using a CIA-trained Cuban invasion force. This resulted in total disaster at the Bay of Pigs, and Kennedy accepted full responsibility.

In 1964, Lyndon Johnson inherited a communist insurgency in South Vietnam. He decided to send a force of half-a-million men to Vietnam, but by 1968 this had met with failure and he decided not to seek re-election.