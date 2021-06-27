Opinion/Commentary: Monarch butterflies: From migrants to refugees

On both of my visits, I spent time on Cerro Pelón, the imposing mountain where the greatest secret of animal migration was first revealed to the world (though local villagers almost certainly knew about it already).

You might think there would be a plaque to mark the spot, or maybe even a statue, but there isn’t. In fact, no one is sure exactly where the Bruggers made their discovery, because while monarchs come to Cerro Pelón each November, they have several preferred roosting spots there, not just one. Lincoln Brower, the preeminent monarch scientist, who died in 2018, believed the historic spot was probably a grove on the mountain’s northwestern slope known as “La Lagunita,” or “the Pond” (monarchs like to be near water).

If Brower was right — and on the subject of monarchs, he almost always was — then you and I will never again see La Lagunita as the Bruggers saw it. More consequentially, neither will the monarchs, because during these past 15 months of pandemic-induced deprivation and desperation, La Lagunita has been trashed. Last year, someone — likely impoverished young men from a nearby community — illegally cut down several dozen oyamel firs, hauling them away for lumber. In December, the arriving monarchs tried to form a colony at La Lagunita but failed, according to Ellen Sharp, who runs a monarch-centric hotel at the foot of the mountain.