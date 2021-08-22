Opinion/Commentary: Life in my world is surreal

Operating in the real world has never been my strength. I have trouble wrapping my mind around time and space and material objects. There is a certain fluidity to all three for me, a concept that both philosophers and physicists seem to support.

As a fiction writer, this attribute has served me well; in real life, not so much.

For example, one summer I briefly worked as an apple cider doughnut maker at a farm stand in Vermont. In theory, this job should have been simple. However, it did require attentiveness to space, a material object and time.

Space presented my first challenge. I am not a tall person. The controls and top of the doughnut machine stood above my eye level. I should have found a footstool or box to stand on, but it didn’t occur to me.

Next, I had to deal with a material object, the doughnut mixture. To create the dough and put the correct amount into the machine, I needed to have command of basic arithmetic, particularly fractions, which is not in my skill set.