Opinion/Commentary: Let us reason together

Politics, religion, and money are often taboo topics around the dinner table. In my family, only one of the three was not discussed: politics — unless it interfered with religious freedom or the price of bread.
As a child, I remember being confused by the appearance of political buttons on the lapels of my maternal grandparents’ clothing. One supported presidential candidate John F. Kennedy and the other Richard M. Nixon. When quizzed, my grandparents chuckled. Each affirmed that their choice was the correct one, while acknowledging they were cancelling out each other’s vote.
My paternal grandparents didn’t have the same laissez-faire attitude, especially during exchanges about money. I recall walking into their apartment and finding the dining table set for company, with the food untouched and not a soul around. The topic of money had arisen, along with my grandmother’s fiery ire, so both the discussion and the meal had ended. My grandparents, who had immigrated as adults and worked in factories, eventually saved enough money for my grandmother to invest in the stock market and my grandfather to purchase real estate. Theirs was a competitive marriage of bull and bear, in which tempers rose and ebbed with the changing economy.
From them I learned the yin-yang of familial interchanges, along with the value of balancing passionate expression with moderate pragmatism. When discussions became boisterous, louder wasn’t better, nor did being a majority of one make you right. Later, when my four children squabbled, I would instruct them to use their inside voices, encouraging them to work out their differences, which still holds today.
In political discourse, much of what we hear harkens back to what my grandparents referred to as “tit for tat,” where one inflicts an equal or sometimes devastatingly superior blow to the other’s argument.
The art of debate as practiced between intellectuals Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley Jr. in the tumultuous 1960s reflected wry, mostly courteous exchanges. These were delivered articulately while smoke was drawn from a pipe — and sabers from their sheaths.
Today, conversations around the table more often consist of superficial talking points rather than gems of wisdom. We are quick to espouse the opinions of others without doing our own research, mining down through many layers to get to the facts. The art of debate has disintegrated into the ploy of bait and debase.
This mind-numbing political pontification recalls the times my family sat at the dining room table while our intolerable “Uncle Fester” embellished and exaggerated to make a point. My maternal grandfather, who was there, was profoundly deaf, yet well-read and observant. His interjections were informative, engaging and intentional.
In this season of high emotions and fatalistic rhetoric, we should come to the table to listen carefully and then express ourselves, without hurling insults and with the purpose of understanding each other’s perspective. Freedom of speech turns into hate speech when it expresses the same intolerance of which we accuse others. The Oxford English Dictionary defines prejudice as a “preconceived opinion that is not based on reason or actual experience.” We should not be reduced to shouting at each other. In fact, research published in Psychology Today found that “yelling seldom eliminates or alleviates an issue; nor does it cause the yeller’s triggers to subside.”
Should we choose to look beyond the button on a lapel and not summarily dismiss or disdain each other due to an affiliation, we can share more than a neighborhood, an office or a family: We can share a future. Can we admit we are not infallible and find some common ground to pull together, as we have historically in the most dire of times? Could we fight the current pandemic instead of each other? As dysfunctional as we appear to be, at the end of the day we need to reach across the table to attain the common good we profess to be working toward.
Susan M. Lanterman is a contributor to the Senior Navigator publication and to annual editions of “Skyline,” a collection of prose and poetry by Central Virginia Writers.
Information links:
Information links:
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2015/08/04/william-buckley-gore-vidal-debates-1968-121009
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/towards-recovery/201704/please-yell-me
