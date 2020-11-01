Opinion/Commentary: Let us reason together

In political discourse, much of what we hear harkens back to what my grandparents referred to as “tit for tat,” where one inflicts an equal or sometimes devastatingly superior blow to the other’s argument.

The art of debate as practiced between intellectuals Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley Jr. in the tumultuous 1960s reflected wry, mostly courteous exchanges. These were delivered articulately while smoke was drawn from a pipe — and sabers from their sheaths.

Today, conversations around the table more often consist of superficial talking points rather than gems of wisdom. We are quick to espouse the opinions of others without doing our own research, mining down through many layers to get to the facts. The art of debate has disintegrated into the ploy of bait and debase.

This mind-numbing political pontification recalls the times my family sat at the dining room table while our intolerable “Uncle Fester” embellished and exaggerated to make a point. My maternal grandfather, who was there, was profoundly deaf, yet well-read and observant. His interjections were informative, engaging and intentional.