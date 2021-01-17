Opinion/Commentary: Lessons from the siege: America has much work to do to restore justice

Ordinary Americans wonder what can be done to fix the problems that led to the tragic storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The attack doesn’t seem over. In the days following the siege, threats of armed insurrection continue.
It is seen as a sign of national weakness and a warning that the fragile nature of American democracy demands our attention and commitment.
An angry mob of Americans crashed through barriers protecting the current and future vice presidents of the United States and about 500 members of Congress, spilling blood and demanding a stop to the next president’s election.
Elected officials narrowly escaped under armed guard as doors and windows were smashed and police lines were overwhelmed.
With a noose and hangman’s platform erected outside and chants of “Hang Mike Pence” and “Where’s Nancy [Pelsoi, the House Speaker]” echoing through the Capitol, the rampaging mob, which for months had been fed a big lie that the presidential election had been stolen from them, vowed to “take back” their country at the president’s direction.
Shaken lawmakers, who had just felt their lives and safety under threat, resumed working hours later and completed the constitutional and ceremonial counting of votes from the Electoral College, thus thwarting the violent intent to cancel the presidential election.
Although millions of Americans were shaken to their core by the day’s threats to democracy, white Americans fail to realize the even more intense fears felt by Black Americans who have suffered from racial violence throughout the nation’s history.
Those deeply held fears erupted among Black congresspeople, police officers and others. One African American congressman who spoke of the open threats against Pence added in a television interview that if white elected leaders had been captured and killed, he himself certainly also would have been hanged.
The subtext of the insurrection carried into the Capitol, along with Confederate flags and calls for civil war, was racial intimidation. Some insurrectionists sought civil war and eagerly threaten more violence in the days ahead in Washington and in state capitals.
Leaders of the illegal actions must be found and prosecuted, and that is something every American who values justice must insist upon. If most escape punishment, armed men undoubtedly will try their luck with weapons and bombs again.
None of us can ever forget or excuse the politically riotous violence intended to erase an election.
Bombs were placed a few blocks away at Democratic and Republican national party headquarters, perhaps in an attempt to draw security forces away from the Capitol during the insurrection. Luckily, the bombs were discovered and disarmed before they could explode.
At least five people lost their lives, perhaps a minimal number considering the fact that police had not been re-enforced as late as four hours after being overwhelmed.
Investigations have commenced across the country as a result of these events etched into our national memory.
A sort of dress rehearsal for this violence took place in Charlottesville in August of 2017 as white supremacist militia groups massed at the University of Virginia and downtown to chant anti-Jewish slogans and fight in the streets in shows of armed intimidation.
The chants of “Jews will not replace us” and other fascist slogans chilled and shifted the political atmosphere in a small city considered progressive and safe. The violence that rocked the city led to political changes still unfolding.
The very name “Charlottesville” now is shorthand for this type of street violence, here perpetrated by thugs pretending to protect Confederate statues under the guise of First Amendment demonstrations but who intended to strut Second Amendment stuff.
After one president defended the “Unite the Right” demonstrators in Charlottesville, his now elected successor cited the events in Charlottesville and the president’s coddling of white supremacists as prompting him to run.
We face hard reckonings about domestic terrorism; the truth about the nation’s racial history often not taught, or reduced to myth; and the limits of freedom challenged by the use of political lies.
The use of social media to advocate for riots threatens the freedom of such media to operate under less restricted speech rules. Just as it is illegal to yell “fire” in a crowded theater, it remains unlawful to yell incitements “to fight like hell” to a riotous crowd.
The majority of Americans — who reject the lie told for months about theft of an election and its perpetuation of violence — have serious work ahead.
“We have to become a party that is committed to the truth,” Miami’s GOP Mayor Francis Suarez said Jan. 10. No party can rightfully claim, or even really should want, a monopoly on truth. Meanwhile, pursuing truth remains a cherished value, especially during its abuse and absence.
Where does this violence leave us? To overcome fear and intimidation, real work is needed to better heal racial divides that too many political leaders exploit.
Teaching real history — and not the myths of the South’s Lost Cause or a stolen election — can help the nation heal.
We do not need, nor can we afford, to fight a civil war again.
Bob Gibson is a member of the Virginia Commission on Civic Education. He lives in Charlottesville.