Opinion/Commentary: Lessons from Charlottesville: Using science to change public safety

A centerpiece of CPE’s work is the National Justice Database project, in which departments submit data on use-of-force incidents, vehicle stops and pedestrian stops. CPE then applies its rigorous analytical framework to answer questions about racial inequities in these practices, as well as point to possible contributing factors to any identified inequities.

As important conversations take place around police accountability and transparency, communities are increasingly calling for accessible and complete data from their local departments. Understanding that data can be a way for communities and police departments to agree on a common starting point for the racial disparities that exist, as well as a tool for reducing those disparities — for example, through illuminating patterns of misconduct that may otherwise go unnoticed.

While bigger cities like Chicago or New York may have the infrastructure in place to collect and share this information, smaller departments like Charlottesville — which make up the vast majority of the nation’s 18,000 police departments — have a bigger task ahead of them to meet their communities’ data needs. But they can and should take these steps: Charlottesville is proof.