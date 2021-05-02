Opinion/Commentary: J&J vaccine: Why benefits far outweigh risks

A panel of independent doctors and scientists known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices extensively reviewed data after the pause. Upon further review of the total of 7 million doses of J&J vaccine administered, nine additional instances of this type of blood clot were identified, all in women.

Q: What did the CDC and FDA do on April 23?

Petri: The CDC and the FDA announced that it was safe to restart the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because the benefits of protection against COVID-19 far outweigh the risks. They did so after meeting twice with the independent vaccine experts of the ACIP, which also recommended restarting.

Q: Why did the CDC and FDA restart the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?

Petri: First, the side effect is rare. According to the agencies, it has occurred at most in one in 100,000 young women receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No men or women over 50 are thought to have had this side effect.

Second, the J&J vaccine is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, which is a common and severe infection that has killed 1 in 500 Americans.