Opinion/Commentary: Is it time to celebrate Interdependence Day?

Let us “lose” our indulgent cravings and cowardly fears. The ideal we should embrace is liberty rather than freedom.

Is there a difference? Yes.

Whereas freedom is easily misconstrued as the wherewithal to act without restraint, liberty is a form of freedom that acknowledges the “social beings” all around us — our neighbors, our friends, and (yes) our enemies — and maintains an awareness of the need for responsible action. That is, my right to unbridled freedom ends where your rights begin.

Put another way, we are “free” to harm others — but we are not “at liberty” to do so, because they have a right not to be harmed. Liberties entail rights and responsibilities; liberty is not unfettered freedom.

The names of the Liberty Bell and the Statue of Liberty are well chosen — both celebrate liberty based on hard-won and well-earned rights that authority must respect.

And yet, not boundless rights. The revolutionary call for “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” means that responsible freedom (aka liberty) is circumscribed by “fraternity” — that is, by our brothers and sisters in society — and that, whether we love them or loathe them, they possess rights “equal” to ours.