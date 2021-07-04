Opinion/Commentary: Is it time to celebrate Interdependence Day?

Fifty years ago, in my freshman year of high school in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a song that was ringing endlessly in my head topped the U.S. singles chart in 1971. Its refrain echoes: “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.”
The song was “Me and Bobby McGee,” written by American singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson and immortalized by Janis Joplin in a posthumous release. She had recorded it just a couple of days before her tragic death, and it climbed to No. 1 on the U.S. charts in her wild, passionate rendition.
Janis herself had “nothing left to lose,” we Baby Boomer teens mourned after her accidental heroin overdose. She was 27. (Ironically, that song — a shriek from the grave, as it were — was the only time she ever had a song in the top 10.)
And so, too, on reflecting today, exactly a half-century later, about what freedom means in 2021 America, those desolate lines echo — and Janis’s eternally youthful image flashes — in my mind.
Is freedom “nothing left to lose”? The question is inescapable if we truly ponder the meaning of Independence Day.
Broadly speaking, the meaning of American independence refers to a "freedom from," not a "freedom to." Freedom from the yoke of tyranny, from King George III.
Yet ever since the Revolutionary War ended in 1783, the challenge has involved a “freedom to” — how to use freedom responsibly; how to make and keep mature, ennobling commitments.
And in the vertiginous climate of 2021 America, that is precisely our own task today. Everything dominating the news is freedom from, that is, a negative movement: repeal this, defund that, cancel X, undermine and expose so-and-so.
Permit me, as a former University of Virginia professor, to wax a bit philosophical here.
Commitment entails a capacity to affirm: freedom to. Commitments demand a “yes.” To whom or what will you give, vouchsafe, entrust your freedom?
In other words, on a personal as well as a national level, our task today is not to establish independence, but rather to promote better interdependence. We live in relation, not in isolation. Man is a social being.
And all that is why “nothing left to lose” is quite inadequate as a definition of freedom, whether today or five decades ago. If that is your understanding of freedom, then, yes, you will “sing the blues,” as the song puts it. You will wind up, as Janis grieved, with “nothin’, and that’s all that Bobby left me.”
What a desolate, chilling notion of freedom!
Let is instead seek a freedom that is “nothing left to crave.” Even better: “nothing left to fear.”
Let us stop craving vengeance, conflict, and “always being in the right.” Let us stop fearing the Twitter mobs, the tyrants of Big Tech, the extremists on both sides who terrify moderates and peacemakers into shamed silence.
Let us “lose” our indulgent cravings and cowardly fears. The ideal we should embrace is liberty rather than freedom.
Is there a difference? Yes.
Whereas freedom is easily misconstrued as the wherewithal to act without restraint, liberty is a form of freedom that acknowledges the “social beings” all around us — our neighbors, our friends, and (yes) our enemies — and maintains an awareness of the need for responsible action. That is, my right to unbridled freedom ends where your rights begin.
Put another way, we are “free” to harm others — but we are not “at liberty” to do so, because they have a right not to be harmed. Liberties entail rights and responsibilities; liberty is not unfettered freedom.
The names of the Liberty Bell and the Statue of Liberty are well chosen — both celebrate liberty based on hard-won and well-earned rights that authority must respect.
And yet, not boundless rights. The revolutionary call for “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” means that responsible freedom (aka liberty) is circumscribed by “fraternity” — that is, by our brothers and sisters in society — and that, whether we love them or loathe them, they possess rights “equal” to ours.
Even as we honor our proud feats of gaining independence, therefore, let’s also work together to foster interdependence, freedom from undue tit-for-tat cravings and fears of loss of face. Without fleeing from confrontation and conflict, let us renew our commitment to the liberal value of tolerance and try to act more in a spirit of cooperation and good will.