Opinion/Commentary: Internet access boosted by bill

Just as importantly, the infrastructure bill also includes $2.75 billion to fund the new Digital Equity Act. This provision would provide digital skills training and education to low-income communities, improve online accessibility for people with disabilities and help fund programs so rural communities can address their broadband needs. In other words, it helps make sure that the people who most desperately need the federal government’s help getting online whether they struggle with access or affordability — the very people targeted in the broader legislative package — know exactly how they can get online and utilize the power of the internet.

Despite the emergence of the internet as a daily part of our lives decades ago, fast and reliable internet access continues to be defined by where you live or what you earn. While we have made progress, the already significant gap between those with internet access and those without will continue to widen if we do not act.

We finally have an opportunity to close the digital divide and build back better for everyone. But it will happen only if our elected representatives in the House of Representatives understand not only the impact, but the urgency, of broadband inequity, and pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that we can get every American connected now.

State Sen. Creigh Deeds represents Virginia’s 25th District, which includes Charlottesville, Nelson County, much of Albemarle County along with other western Virginia cities and counties.