Opinion/Commentary: Immigrant stories: The tears they have cried

What followed were months of hardships, detention at U.S. border facilities, illness, and later removal to Mexico under the Trump administration’s policy of deporting asylum seekers while they wait to have their cases heard (the U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld this practice). Sandra finally made it to Charlottesville, but she faces an uncertain future.

As she answers my on-camera questions, I steal a glance at her daughter, who must be about 7 years old. The child sits on a chair by the wall, just out of the camera’s frame, and looks intensely at her mother with her big brown eyes.

I wonder what it must be like to be so young, and yet already have suffered so much in life. I worry that having her mother recount the ordeal they went through together will further traumatize the girl. But I need to film Sandra’s story, so I press on with the interview.

I notice that the girl is clutching a stuffed toy dog. After her mother’s interview is over, I ask Sandra’s daughter what her toy dog’s name is. She says he does not have a name. I suggest we call him Pedrito and, for the first time since she walked in with her mother, she smiles.