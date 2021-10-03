Opinion/Commentary: Immigrant stories: The tears they have cried

With tentative steps, the woman walks into the darkened movie theater we are using as an interview room. She looks around her with evident nervousness. She holds a young girl by the hand.
My film crew and I are setting up the camera equipment on the stage of the theater. We pause briefly when we see the two come in.
I walk up the aisle between the rows of seats from the front of the theater and greet mother and daughter. I will refer to her as Sandra, although all the names in this article have been changed to hide the identities of the persons we are interviewing.
We are filming men and women who are undocumented migrants in Virginia for a documentary project. We want to understand what brought them to Charlottesville from their faraway home countries.
Sandra appears to be in her late 20s or early 30s, and her sad story is remarkably similar to others we have already heard today.
A committed Christian evangelist for a church in her native country in Central America, Sandra began receiving threats from gangs who saw her presence as an obstacle to their business interests.
The threats were followed by an assassination attempt, as her car was rammed by a gang vehicle. After Sandra got out of the hospital, she grabbed her young daughter and headed for the northern border, running for her life.
What followed were months of hardships, detention at U.S. border facilities, illness, and later removal to Mexico under the Trump administration’s policy of deporting asylum seekers while they wait to have their cases heard (the U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld this practice). Sandra finally made it to Charlottesville, but she faces an uncertain future.
As she answers my on-camera questions, I steal a glance at her daughter, who must be about 7 years old. The child sits on a chair by the wall, just out of the camera’s frame, and looks intensely at her mother with her big brown eyes.
I wonder what it must be like to be so young, and yet already have suffered so much in life. I worry that having her mother recount the ordeal they went through together will further traumatize the girl. But I need to film Sandra’s story, so I press on with the interview.
I notice that the girl is clutching a stuffed toy dog. After her mother’s interview is over, I ask Sandra’s daughter what her toy dog’s name is. She says he does not have a name. I suggest we call him Pedrito and, for the first time since she walked in with her mother, she smiles.
As the day’s interviews progress, we hear more stories like Sandra’s from several different migrants. Catalina is a robust Mexican woman who rattles off the dozens of different agricultural crops that she has harvested over 30 years of work in the fields, from Florida to Maryland. Maria is a transgender girl from Guatemala who fled her native country to escape her family’s scorn and their constant beatings. And Florencia was separated from her two young boys by U.S. immigration officials long enough that, when she finally saw them again, they did not recognize her at first.
Most of the dialogue is in Spanish, a language my crew does not understand, and I am half-glad for that because that way I am the only one with teary eyes. But of course, my film crew can see the persons break down and start to cry as they tell their horror stories, and they can sense the anguish in their voices. The on-set shadows we created to protect their identities now seem dark and foreboding beyond what we had intended.
I am glad that the day’s shoot ends with Antonio, a young man who is a success story. He came from Mexico when he was 2, crossing the desert and the Rio Grande, with his parents. His Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status protects him from deportation and allows him to work.
Antonio seems to have taken full advantage of his shot at the American Dream: He started a landscape and tree removal company, and is actively hiring others to work for him. He was captain of his high school soccer team; he tells me he brought Latino kids together with children from other ethnic backgrounds to make a stronger team. And he is considering running for political office in Albemarle County.
But this somewhat happy end to the day is not enough. As I watch the day’s taped interviews late at night, I am again haunted by the voices broken by sobs, by the twisting hands and shifting bodies, and by the glistening eyes staring at me just above the surgical masks.
And I wonder about the toy dog Pedrito. I hope that he is sleeping peacefully tonight, next to Sandra’s daughter, the little girl with the big brown eyes.
Ricardo Preve is a film director who immigrated to Charlottesville from Argentina in 1976. He is working on a documentary entitled “Pathways” about undocumented migrant workers in Virginia. Follow him @rickpreve on Twitter and Instagram.