Opinion/Commentary: I wanted my daughter to be Peter Pan forever

So on Halloween night, my child wore the green tunic and tights and hat with her little brown clogs, and she strutted about the neighborhood, hiking up her undies and carting her purple pumpkin bucket. She squealed with delight when she caught sight of her shadow in the porch light glow of a neighbor’s sidewalk and I snapped the picture. As she murmured quietly with amazement, “I am Peter Pan.”

It was beautiful. It was magic. It was adorable. It was fleeting, like Peter Pan himself. It was my child realizing how incredible childhood is and smacking me in the face with the pixie dust of it.

This child. This child.

This child is my magical thing. I am so fortunate to have been the vessel for this child and to now be along for the journey of her childhood.

I try to hold on as she tests the dreams of her flight. I hold tight with love. I let go with love. I dance about with both. She looks up at me and smiles with delight, and I intake with a breath where her spirit allows my spirit to intertwine with hers.

And it was this child who matter-of-factly announced three Halloweens ago, “I will not be Peter Pan this year.” That was year she would be a purple witch.