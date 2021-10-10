Opinion/Commentary: I wanted my daughter to be Peter Pan forever

My middle child turned 8 recently.
I worry about the ones stuck in the middle in the traditional rites of passage, who get lost in the shuffle. But this child I never know whether to worry about the most or the least.
This child is a spitfire and a tender heart. This child cries when telling you a sad story and laughs uproariously when you make a mediocre joke. This child feels everything — and it is magnificent and terrifying every day.
I envy her fully open spirit and wonder. Did I ever have a spirit so strong? Has it been dulled by the mandatory maintenance of adulthood? I don’t know. My middle name has been hesitation since I was age 1.
Which is probably why, when this child was age 2, then 3, then 4 and said year after year, “I want to be Peter Pan!” for Halloween, I was elated.
Peter Pan. Peter Pan. Yes! Of course, she’s a Peter Pan. I had been Tinkerbell for half of my childhood. The 38-year-old print on my coffee mug is still Tinkerbell.
This child became a part of my internal makeup after a time.
But Peter Pan isn’t cute. He isn’t looking to be loved for his looks. Peter Pan is a sprite of spirit who flits about. He’s not necessarily boy or girl. He’s Mary Martin. He’s Robin Williams. He’s my child, who delights in flying through the room with her hands out behind her and making mischief and taking charge of the lost and found items around the house. Taking on the unreal dreams and dancing them into the realm of the true.
So on Halloween night, my child wore the green tunic and tights and hat with her little brown clogs, and she strutted about the neighborhood, hiking up her undies and carting her purple pumpkin bucket. She squealed with delight when she caught sight of her shadow in the porch light glow of a neighbor’s sidewalk and I snapped the picture. As she murmured quietly with amazement, “I am Peter Pan.”
It was beautiful. It was magic. It was adorable. It was fleeting, like Peter Pan himself. It was my child realizing how incredible childhood is and smacking me in the face with the pixie dust of it.
This child. This child.
This child is my magical thing. I am so fortunate to have been the vessel for this child and to now be along for the journey of her childhood.
I try to hold on as she tests the dreams of her flight. I hold tight with love. I let go with love. I dance about with both. She looks up at me and smiles with delight, and I intake with a breath where her spirit allows my spirit to intertwine with hers.
And it was this child who matter-of-factly announced three Halloweens ago, “I will not be Peter Pan this year.” That was year she would be a purple witch.
And though I slightly protested and gently attempted to persuade, she was no fool. She’d been Peter Pan for years, as she had chosen. And now, too, she would be what she chose to be.
And so on Halloween, her 5-year-old self walked the sidewalk as a little adorable purple witch, with her matching hat and purple pumpkin bucket, still hiking up her dropping undies. Cutting me a look when I snapped a picture.
And that is as it should be. I knew that — but with a reluctant sigh that lasted most of a week. And I knew that in future years she would be a vampire princess, and then she would be a cat woman. And so on and so forth. Is not that the point of becoming Peter Pan? That you can become whoever you want to be?
But what did I know? I’ve always been a Tinkerbell. So Peter Pan had to teach me that change was OK.
Less than one month until Halloween. I don’t know who she will be this year. But I’ve no doubt she’s just about to show me.
Courtney Jett Walker is a local playwright.