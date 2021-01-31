Opinion/Commentary: I’m a legal immigrant, but I could soon be deported

My parents are Canadian citizens originally from Egypt. In January 2001, when my father landed an engineering job in the U.S., he moved our family from Montreal to Scranton, Pennsylvania. In August, his company moved us to Christiansburg. Then Sept. 11 rattled the economy, and my dad was laid off. Unwilling to uproot the family, my parents applied for an E2 visa, which is designed to encourage foreign investment in a U.S. business; they bought a gas station in Christiansburg. In their 19 years in business, they’ve employed around 500 people, most of them full-time employees. I practically grew up at this gas station, with a bed and TV in the back room when my parents had to work late but couldn’t find a sitter.

As the only Egyptian family in Christiansburg, we stood out. Nonetheless, we were integral to our small town. The gas station regulars became our family. They watched me grow up from the little girl toddling between the aisles to the volunteer EMT who spends two weekends a month helping neighbors, responding to emergencies and saving lives around town.