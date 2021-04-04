Opinion/Commentary: How we move shapes the city

One in an occasional series on how we move, develop and build a more sustainable and equitable city
Cities — by virtue of their diversity, compactness, and capacity to innovate — will play a critical role in solving the chronic problems revealed by the pandemic.
We will not arrest climate change or address inequality, however, until we transform our transportation system.
Unsustainable transportation practices have contributed to global warming and negative health outcomes.
Before the automobile dominated our landscape, residential densities in towns and cities ranged between 17 to 34 dwelling units per acre, in multi-story buildings on small parcels with shallow setbacks. These densities could support multiple activities accessible by foot within compact cities and towns.
Gross densities today are one-tenth these historical norms due to the development of low-density, single-use, single-story buildings on large lots with deep setbacks in far-flung subdivisions. These densities were enabled by the long distances traversable by cars and by national street standards that made uninterrupted car movement a priority in planning. Sprawling development has since encroached upon natural environments, destroyed habitats (which correlates with increased zoonotic infections like coronavirus), and consumed the forests that pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.
The transportation sector is now a prime contributor to the greenhouse gas emissions that accelerate global warming and instigate extreme weather events.
Human fatalities due to car crashes also have increased, as more Americans now drive to work than they did 60 years ago on fast, wide streets with low frequencies of intersections; such streets have been found to be more dangerous than the walkable, tight-knit block networks of historic cities.
Deaths from heart disease and diabetes are also on the rise, because increased driving means less physical activity. When walking diminishes the likelihood of dying from heart disease for people with diabetes and when Black Virginians die of diabetes at twice the rate of whites, then the lack of safe, public walking routes becomes an equity issue.
Ironically, the rise in telecommuting since the pandemic decreased not only tail pipe emissions but also traffic congestion, which has perversely increased traffic fatalities by 8% — attributable to motorists, though fewer in number, engaging in more reckless driving behaviors on roads built for speed rather than to the presence of more pedestrians and cyclists.
Today’s streets must literally be re-engineered to be less dangerous — narrower travel lanes, more visual constraints like street trees and buildings close to sidewalks, and more intersections with well-marked crosswalks, as can still be found within the walkable, small-block networks of historic cities.
Autos vs. equity
Inequitable transportation practices have reinforced geographic segregation by class and race, disproportionately killed people of color, imposed the cost of car-ownership on lower-income service workers and neglected investments in more affordable modes of travel such as walking, bus riding or cycling.
Beginning in the 1950s, car mobility was privileged by a federal urban renewal program that destroyed Black urban neighborhoods to make way for large, wide, fast roads to accommodate white suburban commuters. The historic Black neighborhood of Vinegar Hill in Charlottesville, for instance, once had nine walkable blocks lined with Black-owned homes and businesses. Cleared in 1965, this area is now dominated by two superblocks filled with parking lots and corporate chains. Adjacent streets like Preston Avenue were widened to facilitate the “smooth operation at fairly high speeds” for suburban commuters, while West Main Street was severed from its eastern half by a widened Ridge/McIntire Road, resulting in one of the most hazardous intersections in the city.
Whereas East Main Street became a commercially successful pedestrian mall, West Main Street’s 19th-century storefronts were replaced by a commercial strip dominated by auto merchants and mechanics. Over time, its narrow sidewalks became cluttered with utility equipment, heaving surface roots and driveways, rendering walking hazardous for the physically impaired.
Pedestrian-oriented improvements recommended for Preston Avenue and West Main Street in 2000, however, were never implemented ahead of the zoning changes in 2003 that spurred higher-density private development. By 2016, both streets ranked among the city’s most dangerous corridors.
They are also flanked by two lower-income census tracts with high percentages of Black residents, which reflects a disturbing national correlation among race, geography and public investment. Between 2010-2019, nationwide 82% more Black pedestrians were killed in car crashes than whites, and pedestrian fatality rates in the lowest-income neighborhoods were nearly three times higher than in the wealthiest. Unlike their white counterparts, Black and brown neighborhoods often lack continuous sidewalks, marked crosswalks and streets designed for slow car traffic. They also lack street trees, making these neighborhoods hotter in summer with lower air quality year-round — conditions that aggravate respiratory ailments like asthma, which causes three times as many deaths among Black people than white.
When combined with poverty, racism, poor health care and food insecurity, these social determinants of health (defined as the “conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, play, and worship that affect a wide range of health risks and outcomes,”) help explain why life expectancies can be as much as five to 20 years shorter in predominantly Black neighborhoods compared to white.
The few city neighborhoods that escaped urban renewal and managed to retain their pedestrian-oriented street networks and architectural character, however, saw their land values increase beginning in the 1980s, as the demand for walkable, authentic, urban places rose among America’s wealthier, often white professional classes, spurring revitalization efforts in cities nationwide.
The inherent injustice built into the way market forces distribute private investment and often drive those disturbing national correlations among race, geography and public investment is summed up by Spike Lee’s simple question: “Why does it take an influx of white New Yorkers in the south Bronx, in Harlem, in Bed Stuy, in Crown Heights for the facilities to get better?”
Unchecked gentrification pushed lower-income residents into lower-cost sections of the city in overcrowded conditions (making them more susceptible to coronavirus) and toward outlying suburbs with cheaper land costs as they pursued more affordable housing. Those who left incurred the high cost of car ownership. Those who stayed became dependent on a public transit system, now subject to service cuts caused by the rise in telecommuting in the wake of the pandemic.
These dynamics have contributed to recent spikes in poverty and food insecurity and help explain disparities in coronavirus mortality rates among demographic groups.
Capital investments in inclusive infrastructure (that includes transit) and committed affordable housing units (as a check against gentrification) are not mutually exclusive, because both make for a more sustainable and equitable city.
Anti-displacement measures should also include zoning reform that safeguards a city’s unique sense of place while expanding affordable housing opportunities citywide and providing programs that relieve the tax burdens of low-income homeowners, provide rental and child-care assistance, and grow wealth within the Black community to redress the injustice of urban renewal.
By the same token, neighborhoods hallmarked by the physical and social conditions that promote health and longevity should no longer remain the sole domain of privileged, predominately white people with means, and affordable housing should no longer be sited within environmentally compromised areas absent the infrastructure needed to promote human health, because land is cheap.
Instead, affordable housing must be created in partnership with the communities it serves within the context of healthy neighborhoods that generate prosperity and well-being for all residents. Otherwise, if affordable housing is reduced to matters of density and relieving housing market pressures, then we will consign children born into poverty today to living in unhealthy places tomorrow, devoid of fresh food, public parks, and tree-lined streets safe for walking, bus riding and cycling.
A time of change
Today, all levels of government appear ready to transform our transportation system, while addressing climate change and inequality. Virginia has expanded funding for rail and transit and made capital investments in local multi-modal initiatives like Charlottesville’s West Main Street Project. Virginia localities must now plan for transit-oriented development like Charlottesville’s Hydraulic Road small-area plan along U.S. 29, which seeks to repurpose an aging retail center surrounded by parking lots into a neighborhood with walkable, interconnected streets lined with local businesses, public gathering spaces, and a range of affordable housing.
Proposed national “complete streets” legislation (like Charlottesville’s Streets that Work Policy) seeks to hasten the adoption of multi-modal street standards nationwide, while the new Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Michael Regan, has made transportation “important to our greenhouse gas goals.”
President Biden’s American Rescue Plan already includes funding for transit and school modernization, but his next major bill will focus on rebuilding our failing infrastructure while addressing climate change and growing local jobs.
If local projects need to be “shovel ready” to receive these federal funds, then Charlottesville’s West Main Street Project is ready. As Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, repeated calls to rebuild our infrastructure “will no longer be a kind of Groundhog’s Day promise” but actually deliver “generational investments.” That promise however, depends upon local elected officials seizing these opportunities to turn plans into action and tangibly transform the way we move and shape our cities for generations to come. Otherwise, it will Groundhog’s Day again, even in progressive cities like Charlottesville.
Kathleen M. Galvin is a Charlottesville-area architect and former member of City Council.