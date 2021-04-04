Opinion/Commentary: How we move shapes the city

The transportation sector is now a prime contributor to the greenhouse gas emissions that accelerate global warming and instigate extreme weather events.

Human fatalities due to car crashes also have increased, as more Americans now drive to work than they did 60 years ago on fast, wide streets with low frequencies of intersections; such streets have been found to be more dangerous than the walkable, tight-knit block networks of historic cities.

Deaths from heart disease and diabetes are also on the rise, because increased driving means less physical activity. When walking diminishes the likelihood of dying from heart disease for people with diabetes and when Black Virginians die of diabetes at twice the rate of whites, then the lack of safe, public walking routes becomes an equity issue.

Ironically, the rise in telecommuting since the pandemic decreased not only tail pipe emissions but also traffic congestion, which has perversely increased traffic fatalities by 8% — attributable to motorists, though fewer in number, engaging in more reckless driving behaviors on roads built for speed rather than to the presence of more pedestrians and cyclists.