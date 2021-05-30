Opinion/Commentary: Houseplants became our companions during COVID-19

Owning a houseplant is just one of the latest trends to emerge over the past 14 months due to the pandemic. This is largely due to the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions, which found many people spending more time at home and wanting to decorate their space.

Houseplants are beneficial to our emotional wellbeing, especially with so many of us still working from home and continuing to navigate our new normal more than a year into this pandemic.

Not only do plants provide a beautiful aesthetic, but they clean the air; and, as we care for them, we are reminded to take care of ourselves, too. The phenomenon of interacting and incorporating other forms of life in nature, such as plants, into our day-to-day lives is known as biophilia. This innate human instinct to connect with nature and other living beings has caused many people to purchase houseplants and flowers for our work-from-home spaces, something that is known as “biophilic design.” Houseplants, such as the easy-to-care-for snake plant or spider plant, provide an abundance of benefits. Just to name a few: