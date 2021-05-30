Opinion/Commentary: Houseplants became our companions during COVID-19

Owning a houseplant is just one of the latest trends to emerge over the past 14 months due to the pandemic. This is largely due to the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions, which found many people spending more time at home and wanting to decorate their space.
Houseplants are beneficial to our emotional wellbeing, especially with so many of us still working from home and continuing to navigate our new normal more than a year into this pandemic.
An Urban Forestry & Urban Greening study showed that 74% of participants found that having vegetation at home boosted their emotional wellbeing.
Not only do plants provide a beautiful aesthetic, but they clean the air; and, as we care for them, we are reminded to take care of ourselves, too. The phenomenon of interacting and incorporating other forms of life in nature, such as plants, into our day-to-day lives is known as biophilia. This innate human instinct to connect with nature and other living beings has caused many people to purchase houseplants and flowers for our work-from-home spaces, something that is known as “biophilic design.” Houseplants, such as the easy-to-care-for snake plant or spider plant, provide an abundance of benefits. Just to name a few:
■ Plants boost your mood, productivity, concentration and creativity.
■ Plants help reduce your stress, fatigue, sore throats and colds. This is extremely beneficial during COVID times.
■ Plants help clean the air indoors by absorbing toxins, increasing the humidity (yes, this is actually a good thing), and producing oxygen.
■ Plants add life to our spaces, give privacy and reduce noise levels.
■ It is therapeutic to care for plants.
With COVID-19 vaccines now widely available in Virginia, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. And while the past year has taught many of us that there is no true replacement for human connection, I personally have found solace in caring for my houseplants, both at home and at my local shop.
Now is the time for us all to acknowledge the many positive effects nature has on our wellbeing and to incorporate these beautiful, living things into our daily lives, especially during this time of increased isolation and the emotional tolls that COVID has exacted from us.
If you don’t have a green thumb, no need to worry. There are plenty of low-maintenance plants looking for a home, too.
Shawn Cossette is the founder of Be Just, a retail shop and showroom for domestic tools and home supplies in Charlottesville’s historic Belmont neighborhood.