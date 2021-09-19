Opinion/Commentary: Hope rises for successful redistricting

Michael Rodemeyer, who chaired a Charlottesville chapter of the redistricting reform group OneVirginia2021, said the eight citizen commission members naturally needed some time to get up to speed. Whatever compromise the commission finally adopts, “we’re still going to get fairer districts with neither party able to rig the system to its own advantage,” he said.

“The more open question is how well the commission will be able to resist the pressure from both parties to protect incumbents, given that its proposal has to pass the General Assembly,” he said. “The decision to start maps from scratch, rather than tinker with existing districts, is a hopeful sign.”

Liz White, executive director of OneVirginia2021, said an uneasy start has been replaced by a better spirit of compromise the past few weeks.

And, if the commission’s handiwork is not accepted by the General Assembly, special masters hired by the Supreme Court of Virginia can be counted on to draw fairer and more compact districts than the legislature’s past ugly and self-serving gerrymanders. Lawmakers may just decide to take their bipartisan commission’s handiwork as safer for all incumbents.