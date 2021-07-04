Opinion/Commentary: Home health workers deserve better

About four years ago, my husband and I also brought my niece, who has scoliosis of the spine and other disabilities, to live with us in our home. I coordinate her care by utilizing home health aides from a private agency, and when no one is available, I step in and tend to her myself.

Unfortunately, this happens often, because pay for home care workers is so low that it has led to turnover rates as high as 60%. The workers who care for my niece don’t make much more than minimum wage, and most do not have basic benefits or job training. One of them has to work three jobs just to put food on the table for her children. Because they don’t have a union, they have no meaningful way to advocate for themselves and their families.

Home care workers have been shamefully exploited and written out of many of the basic protections enshrined in the New Deal, including full union rights, enjoyed by other American workers. This is because home care was seen as Black women’s work, dating back to the times of slavery, when they cared for white families’ loved ones. To this day, 87% of home care workers are women, a majority are women of color like myself, and almost a third are immigrants. We’ve been held down by systemic racism and gender discrimation for too long.