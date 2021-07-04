Opinion/Commentary: Home health workers deserve better

Virginia’s population is rapidly graying, and the majority of seniors would prefer to age in their own homes, where they can have the best quality of life and stay connected to their communities.
But there is a severe shortage of home care workers — who are predominantly Black and brown women — because most struggle without living wages, adequate benefits or full union rights. That’s why my fellow home care workers and I are calling for urgently needed state legislation that would ensure we all have a union voice, and also why we’re supporting President Biden’s plan to invest in quality home and community-based services.
The pandemic exposed just how essential home care workers are for the safety, health and well-being of older adults and people with disabilities. There are over 43,000 home care workers across Virginia who allow consumers to live at home with dignity by helping with all their daily activities, including bathing, feeding, transportation to doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping and medication reminders.
I’ve been caring for my adopted sister, who has spina bifida and cerebral palsy, for almost two decades through Virginia’s consumer-directed Medicaid home care program. This vital program allows seniors and people with disabilities to choose their care workers — who may be a trusted relative, friend or neighbor — and make all the important decisions about how they are cared for.
About four years ago, my husband and I also brought my niece, who has scoliosis of the spine and other disabilities, to live with us in our home. I coordinate her care by utilizing home health aides from a private agency, and when no one is available, I step in and tend to her myself.
Unfortunately, this happens often, because pay for home care workers is so low that it has led to turnover rates as high as 60%. The workers who care for my niece don’t make much more than minimum wage, and most do not have basic benefits or job training. One of them has to work three jobs just to put food on the table for her children. Because they don’t have a union, they have no meaningful way to advocate for themselves and their families.
Home care workers have been shamefully exploited and written out of many of the basic protections enshrined in the New Deal, including full union rights, enjoyed by other American workers. This is because home care was seen as Black women’s work, dating back to the times of slavery, when they cared for white families’ loved ones. To this day, 87% of home care workers are women, a majority are women of color like myself, and almost a third are immigrants. We’ve been held down by systemic racism and gender discrimation for too long.
This devaluing of home care work has made it extremely difficult for families to find qualified caregivers. The scarcity of workers is worsening as our state’s population ages and demand for services rises. There are more than 1.3 million Virginians over the age of 65 today, and they will make up almost 20% of the population by the end of this decade.
For years, home care workers have been calling attention to this growing care crisis and demanding that elected officials respect us, protect us and pay us what we’re worth. Some of us, who are fortunate enough to have a union, have already won some improvements, including raises to almost $13 an hour, paid sick days, hazard pay and personal protective equipment during the pandemic. But we still have a long way to go in order to make sure we’re fully recognized and compensated for our crucial work.
That’s why we’re urging state lawmakers to address historic disparities in labor laws, and ensure all home care workers in Virginia have the freedom to organize and negotiate a union contract. At the federal level, we’re passionately fighting for President Biden’s plan to increase funding for home care services by $400 billion. His plan would create one million new home care jobs to solve the workforce shortage, and lift up workers with living wages, benefits and job training.
I want to remind all our state legislators, U.S. representatives and senators that someday they or someone they love likely will need a skilled, dedicated home care worker. It’s time to invest in quality home care services and good union jobs, so working families in Virginia get the support we urgently need.
Joyce Bumbray-Graves is a home care worker in Woodbridge and an executive board member of her union, SEIU Virginia 512.
