Opinion/Commentary: High capacity, low effort: Virginia school funding lags compared to most rich states

The pandemic not only highlighted barriers that many students face to a high-quality education in Virginia, but it also further entrenched them, especially for students of color. Reading levels for early elementary students dropped significantly over the past school year. Students across the commonwealth deserve funding that unlocks their potential. Drastically scaling our state support for public schools would take us out of the bottom tier for spending and closer to our peer high-income states. And doing so in an equitable way, by creating and fully funding the Equity Fund, could provide the resources necessary to not only help students recover from the challenges of the pandemic, but also begin to reverse decades of underfunding and set schools on track to provide adequate education opportunities for all students, regardless of their zip code.