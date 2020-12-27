Opinion/Commentary: George Washington and an American narrative: Returning power to the people

The 2020 election has brought multiple constitutional topics to the forefront of our daily discussions. The method by which the U.S. elects its president, and the subsequent peaceful transfer of power, are part of a larger theme that has come to define our nation.
For instance, the 22nd Amendment placed a constitutional prohibition on an individual being elected to more than two terms as president. However, even prior to its ratification in 1951, there was only one president who won more than two terms. Franklin D. Roosevelt actually won a fourth. Still, a trend of returning power prevailed.
The precedent of a president stepping down and giving back this power was set, at least in large part, by the first president of our republic, George Washington. It was not the first time, either. Following the conclusion of the War of Independence, Washington also resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army.
Washington would once again relinquish power, at the end of his second term as president of the United States. Unfortunately, perhaps too much credit is given to Washington for his decision to step down. Personal and self-serving reasons were undoubtedly the primary catalyst for Washington’s retirement. Yet there is ample evidence that the precedent Washington set, even if it was unintentional, has had an unquestionable influence on future elections.
For example, Thomas Jefferson, as the end of his second term grew nearer, pointed to Washington’s precedent when explaining why a third term would not be sought. Jefferson stated, “I should unwillingly be the person who, disregarding the sound precedent set by an illustrious predecessor, should furnish the first example of prolongation beyond the second term of office.”
Jefferson’s words are far from the sole evidence that Washington’s precedent was, in a word, real. As the Congressional Research Service suggests, “Jefferson’s decision acquired the force of tradition, at least in the short run, and was frequently attributed to Washington. Three of Jefferson’s four immediate successors, Madison, Monroe, and Andrew Jackson (1829-1837), who, arguably, would have been able to secure reelection, retired at the close of their second terms.” To say that Washington’s precedent is a myth would be a complete fallacy, based on this evidence alone.
The public discourse of numerous eras illustrates that it was not just a simple few who subscribed to the belief that term limits were advantageous and that this historical precedent was part of our American fabric. Legislatures, political organizations, newspapers, and the public all partook. Term limits were still a hotly debated issue throughout America’s history.
For instance, Ulysses S. Grant apparently had ambitions to run for a third term quietly. The Civil War hero’s failure to initially reject the idea of breaking Washington’s precedent during his second term created a stir. Stephen W. Stathis notes that the realization of the futility in seeking a third term became apparent when the House of Representative condemned any such move.
The 1875 resolution read: “[P]recedent established by Washington and other presidents of the United States, in retiring from the presidential office after their second term, has become, by universal concurrence, a part of our republican system of government.” Close to a hundred years later, Congress employed Washington’s example to ensure the precedent would remain intact.
Franklin D. Roosevelt successfully broke the two-term precedent. Yet, it was the electorate that allowed Roosevelt to do so. As Tom Ginsburg, James Melton, and Zachary Elkins assert, “[N]o doubt some unspecified number of voters who might have otherwise been inclined to vote for him declined to do so because of the unwritten limitation.”
One could suggest that even when Washington’s precedent was broken, its influence was still present. Within a few years, following Roosevelt’s election to a fourth term, the 22nd Amendment would be ratified.
Let us remember that the topic of retuning power to the people is not confined to the presidency. The expansion of the right to vote for presidential electors to individual citizens, through a popular vote (previously chosen by state legislatures), may be cited. The 15th Amendment barred race as disqualification for voting. The 17th Amendment created a direct vote for U.S. senators (previously chosen by state legislatures). The 19th Amendment expanded the vote to women.
Countless stepping stones have led America to this point.
The very discussions that the American public is having today are remarkably similar to those of the framers of the Constitution. Therefore, if we want to see from where our rights and freedoms originate, we need not look any further than ourselves.
Dale Schlundt holds two master’s degrees, in adult education and history. He is currently a faculty member at Palo Alto College and served as co-chair for the Texas Regional Alignment Network from 2017-2019. You can watch videos on history, education, and politics on his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCupVvuDk825e5uhaEP1luxA