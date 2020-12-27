Opinion/Commentary: George Washington and an American narrative: Returning power to the people

For example, Thomas Jefferson, as the end of his second term grew nearer, pointed to Washington’s precedent when explaining why a third term would not be sought. Jefferson stated, “I should unwillingly be the person who, disregarding the sound precedent set by an illustrious predecessor, should furnish the first example of prolongation beyond the second term of office.”

Jefferson’s words are far from the sole evidence that Washington’s precedent was, in a word, real. As the Congressional Research Service suggests, “Jefferson’s decision acquired the force of tradition, at least in the short run, and was frequently attributed to Washington. Three of Jefferson’s four immediate successors, Madison, Monroe, and Andrew Jackson (1829-1837), who, arguably, would have been able to secure reelection, retired at the close of their second terms.” To say that Washington’s precedent is a myth would be a complete fallacy, based on this evidence alone.

The public discourse of numerous eras illustrates that it was not just a simple few who subscribed to the belief that term limits were advantageous and that this historical precedent was part of our American fabric. Legislatures, political organizations, newspapers, and the public all partook. Term limits were still a hotly debated issue throughout America’s history.