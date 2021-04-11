Opinion/Commentary: From Vietnam to Georgia: The enduring thread of violence against Asians

Robert Aaron Long is accused of killing eight people, including six Asian American women, at three locations in the Atlanta area.

As of this writing, prosecutors have not yet ruled the murders as racial hate crimes. But this event comes after a surge of violent attacks on the Asian American community. Some examples include the deaths of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai man thrown to the ground on a street in San Francisco in January, and the attack against the Noodle Tree restaurant, owned by Mike Nguyen in San Antonio, Texas, which recently was vandalized with racist graffiti.

I think it is warranted to ask ourselves: What are the causes of this violence against Asian Americans?

Certainly, this is not a new problem in our country. In the 19th century, Chinese immigrants, brought to California to work in mining and railroad construction, were forced to live in restricted quarters (giving rise to the first Chinatown), forbidden from becoming citizens, targeted with special taxes, and subjected to violence: Witness the Los Angeles massacre of Chinese that took place on Oct. 24, 1871.

And we know about the abuses perpetrated on nearly 120,000 Japanese Americans interned in concentration camps during World War II, not because of any unpatriotic acts they may have committed, but solely due to their ethnic origin.