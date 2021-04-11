Opinion/Commentary: From Vietnam to Georgia: The enduring thread of violence against Asians

The long line of American soldiers began entering the South Vietnamese village of My Lai at around 8 a.m. on March 16, 1968.
At first, the villagers, who were getting ready to go to the local market, did not seem unduly alarmed about the presence of troops from Task Force Barker, part of the 23rd Infantry Division “Americal,” U.S. Army.
But shortly, one of the worst massacres in the history of the Vietnam War took place, as the troops began systematically killing the villagers. The exact number of victims (almost exclusively composed of women, infants, and the elderly) has never been determined; estimates run from 347 (as reported by the U.S. Army) to the Vietnamese government figure of 504.
There were also brave Americans who tried to stop the murders: a helicopter crew lead by Warrant Officer Hugh Thompson Jr. intervened and flew about a dozen villagers to safety, including a 4-year-old girl covered in blood who was pulled out from under the bodies of her family in an irrigation ditch.
Of the 14 officers who were tried in a court martial only one, Lt. William Calley, was found guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced to life in prison. But eventually, after a long string of appeals and legal actions, Calley ended up serving only three years and four months of house arrest in Fort Benning, Georgia.
Fifty-three years to the day after the My Lai massacre, and slightly over 100 miles north of where Lt. Calley served his sentence under house arrest, Asian women were again the target of unbridled violence.
Robert Aaron Long is accused of killing eight people, including six Asian American women, at three locations in the Atlanta area.
As of this writing, prosecutors have not yet ruled the murders as racial hate crimes. But this event comes after a surge of violent attacks on the Asian American community. Some examples include the deaths of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai man thrown to the ground on a street in San Francisco in January, and the attack against the Noodle Tree restaurant, owned by Mike Nguyen in San Antonio, Texas, which recently was vandalized with racist graffiti.
I think it is warranted to ask ourselves: What are the causes of this violence against Asian Americans?
Certainly, this is not a new problem in our country. In the 19th century, Chinese immigrants, brought to California to work in mining and railroad construction, were forced to live in restricted quarters (giving rise to the first Chinatown), forbidden from becoming citizens, targeted with special taxes, and subjected to violence: Witness the Los Angeles massacre of Chinese that took place on Oct. 24, 1871.
And we know about the abuses perpetrated on nearly 120,000 Japanese Americans interned in concentration camps during World War II, not because of any unpatriotic acts they may have committed, but solely due to their ethnic origin.
But if there has always been an existing undercurrent of discrimination in the U.S., what brought it to the surface so potently in the last few months?
The “fear of foreigners” has been a primal instinct in the human mind since the time of the medieval villages, when the presence of a stranger signaled the possibility of a life-threatening disease.
But perhaps, in the past year, the pandemic and its resulting economic and social disruptions have exacerbated those feelings. Just like in post-World War I Germany, the Nazi movement sought to demonize Jews and blame them for the economic ills of the country, so today the Asian American community is the target of violence in the search for a scapegoat on which to blame COVID.
Staying silent in the face of these attacks on our fellow citizens of the Asian American community in not an acceptable option. It would blind us to the thread of violence that runs from a small South Vietnamese village in 1968 to the present-day suburbs of Atlanta.
Ricardo Preve is a film and television director from Argentina who lives in Charlottesville since 1976. @rickpreve on Twitter and Instagram.
