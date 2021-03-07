Opinion/Commentary: From a pandemic year, what have we learned?

■ The pandemic also had a great impact on how we work. Millions of workers who traveled daily to offices in cities were forced to stay home after the virus spread last spring. This created a new way of viewing work, if one had broadband connection to the internet. People began working from home; Zoom facilitated the trend, as workers could see and speak with colleagues from their homes. Suddenly, one need not be dressed up or be concerned about commuting to work.

After a year working from home, many preferred communicating remotely. The impact on rent for office space and travel to work is large. We may not know for years how these changes affect the way many Americans view the way we work.

■ It’s difficult to measure today the impact on young children who’ve been away from classrooms and teachers for a year. In Europe, priority was given to keeping children in classrooms even when the pandemic spread. In this country, we find many teachers and their unions resisting pressure from parents and school officials who want to open grade schools. The CDC says there’s little danger to youngsters who wear masks and stay safe distance from others.

For high school students, attending classes remotely has worked because most of them are capable of focusing on online instruction in a way that youngsters are not. We won’t know for years how much damage has been done to our children’s’ learning abilities. But it is likely to be huge.

Donald Nuechterlein is a political scientist and author who lives in Albemarle County.