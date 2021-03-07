Opinion/Commentary: From a pandemic year, what have we learned?

Half a million Americans have died from COVID-19! Why did it happen?
The While House and much of the public grossly underestimated the virulence of the coronavirus that struck our country a year ago. It resulted in the closure of schools, churches, restaurants, gyms, sports events, and many businesses and government offices.
President Trump assured the country in March 2020 that the virus was under control. He ordered a crash program to develop a vaccine to stop the fast-spreading virus. The president also sought help from Dr. Anthony Fauci, widely respected scientist on infectious diseases.
Fauci insisted that science, not politics, should guide decisions. He urged Americans to wear face masks and stay six feet from others. Trump ignored the advice, and many supporters followed his lead.
Meanwhile, the economy went into a tailspin. Businesses shut down, unemployment climbed rapidly, and applications for unemployment insurance rose sharply. Congress, with White House support, appropriated nearly $4 trillion during 2020 to help families impacted by the loss of jobs. What appeared at first as a short-term disruption to the economy turned into a threat to financial stability.
Despite White House assurances that things were improving, the country remained in semi-shut down. As autumn approached, public schools stayed closed, and many universities and colleges were obliged to teach classes online instead of in classrooms. Football and other sports were cancelled or played to empty stands.
Restaurants and many other businesses remained closed — although take-out service saved some restaurants. Grocery stores and drug stores stayed open as essential services. Many Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings were cancelled or curtailed, after urging from the Centers for Disease Control. Nonetheless, COVID-19 increased rapidly at the end of 2020.
Meanwhile, amid all this, the country endured a bruising presidential election campaign.
What have we learned from this year of major disruption in our lives?
■ The political system worked. Despite huge disruptions created by the spread of COVID-19, our government was able to get funds into the hands of those impacted financially. It also — in record time — facilitated the approval two vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, whose products were injected into health care workers and the elderly in December. This year, authorization to receive vaccinations also was extended to those over 65.
■ Although the death toll rose rapidly at year’s end, hospitals were able to cope, barely in some cases, with patients who required intensive care. Most of those who died were elderly.
Our constitutional system also worked during the transition between the November election and January, when the new president took over. This occurred despite President Trump’s refusal to concede the election’s outcome. The unprecedented political turmoil, including a mob attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, didn’t prevent the government from functioning, and Joe Biden was sworn in at the Capitol by Chief Justice John Roberts on Jan. 20.
■ The pandemic also had a great impact on how we work. Millions of workers who traveled daily to offices in cities were forced to stay home after the virus spread last spring. This created a new way of viewing work, if one had broadband connection to the internet. People began working from home; Zoom facilitated the trend, as workers could see and speak with colleagues from their homes. Suddenly, one need not be dressed up or be concerned about commuting to work.
After a year working from home, many preferred communicating remotely. The impact on rent for office space and travel to work is large. We may not know for years how these changes affect the way many Americans view the way we work.
■ It’s difficult to measure today the impact on young children who’ve been away from classrooms and teachers for a year. In Europe, priority was given to keeping children in classrooms even when the pandemic spread. In this country, we find many teachers and their unions resisting pressure from parents and school officials who want to open grade schools. The CDC says there’s little danger to youngsters who wear masks and stay safe distance from others.
For high school students, attending classes remotely has worked because most of them are capable of focusing on online instruction in a way that youngsters are not. We won’t know for years how much damage has been done to our children’s’ learning abilities. But it is likely to be huge.
Donald Nuechterlein is a political scientist and author who lives in Albemarle County.