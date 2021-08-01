Opinion/Commentary: Foreign policy failures: Afghanistan, Korea, Vietnam

Three costly wars in Central and East Asia since 1950 raise two questions about U.S. foreign policy: Why did we go to war in Korea (1950), Vietnam (1965), and Afghanistan (2001)? What did we learn about America’s emerging role in maintaining world peace?

We had two successful, but smaller wars in Kuwait and Bosnia in the 1990s. But the legacy of failures in Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan caused Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden to tread carefully before committing military forces abroad.

Afghanistan. The major mistake made by President George W. Bush was not the invasion in 2001 to get rid of al-Qaida, which was a successful operation. The mistake was his administration’s decision to use the occupation of Afghanistan to build a democratic government in a country that had no experience with free elections or interest in human rights. That effort has largely failed.

The financial cost was over a trillion dollars, and battle casualties were nearly 2,000 dead and 20,000 wounded. Although casualties were smaller than in Korea and Vietnam, the public’s frustration with the war was very clear.