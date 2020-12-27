Opinion/Commentary: Farewells to 2020, hopes for 2021

Dear 2020,
You have not been my favorite year.
Before you showed up, I had never worn a mask outside of Halloween. Screen time was for gaming, not learning and seeing my friends. I thought of my grandparents as the toughest people I know, not people I had to worry about. My family members who work in medicine didn’t have to shed their scrubs in the backyard. I read books about social justice and thought racial equity was within our grasp. Malala, Greta, the Parkland students and our own Zyahna Bryant were pointing the way, and I was ready for action.
But then, 2020, you exploded all that. You sped things up while slowing everything down. You made me hold in my head big, frightening ideas, like my relatives in New York City getting sick, at the same time that I worried about small things, like the terrible internet service in my rural area.
Having to wash clementines was funny at first, but then it wasn’t.
The novelty of taking classes from my bedroom gave way to sadness about not seeing my friends. Before the pandemic, my friends and I spent a lot of time complaining about how busy we were. But, suddenly, we had nothing but time.
Time, it turns out, was your gift to me, 2020, all wrapped up in Lysol wipes. With nowhere to go, I read more books. I did exercise voluntarily for the first time in my life. I watched hours and hours of TV, mostly “Twin Peaks” and “Lost,” but also the news.
What I saw in the news made me mad. COVID-19 deaths, police brutality, racial injustice, wildfires, and so many lies from our leaders. Normally, this would have felt overwhelming and not something I could address as only a high schooler. But, now, I had my secret weapon of time.
I listened to Dr. Fauci. I phone-banked for politicians who had a plan for a better future. I helped my family be as low waste as possible. Most of all, I thought about what I could do so that when time speeds up, we don’t fall back into this time of darkness.
This probably speaks to my naïveté, or my personal bias as someone who loves reading and data, but information, it seems to me, is how we avoid another 2020. What if everyone read a newspaper and looked for objective news sources? What if the whole world considered the same scientific data when it comes to health and the environment?
To get to reading the news, it’s critical that people start reading early and often. It is going to take huge investments of time and money to fix what is wrong in education and to level playing fields.
I am confident this will happen, because we have too much to lose if the American education system doesn’t get the support it needs. But, in the meantime, what if we just got books to everyone who needs them, had readers available to read to kids whose adults don’t have time or resources, and made reading something that is part of being American, like voting and laughing when the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree looks like a Charlie Brown tree?
Books won’t fix everything, but they are a free or inexpensive source of escapism, seeing the world through someone else’s eyes, experiencing a different environment, culture or life experience. A recent study by the Reading & Literacy Discovery Center of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital showed neurobiological evidence via MRIs of children’s brains for how reading helps strengthen the brain’s ability to organize and process information. Knowing that reading is basically a work-out for kids’ brains, on top of building listening and analytical skills that will help kids achieve in school and careers, should make reading just as much a part of kids’ lives as brushing our teeth.
So, my to-do list for 2021 so far includes the following: Get vaccinated, make the most of my time, work hard to get books to people who need them and to create a national culture of reading. Should be easy after this year, right?
Jack Dozier is a 10th-grader living in North Garden. He writes about reading at @booksforva.