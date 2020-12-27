Opinion/Commentary: Farewells to 2020, hopes for 2021

What I saw in the news made me mad. COVID-19 deaths, police brutality, racial injustice, wildfires, and so many lies from our leaders. Normally, this would have felt overwhelming and not something I could address as only a high schooler. But, now, I had my secret weapon of time.

I listened to Dr. Fauci. I phone-banked for politicians who had a plan for a better future. I helped my family be as low waste as possible. Most of all, I thought about what I could do so that when time speeds up, we don’t fall back into this time of darkness.

This probably speaks to my naïveté, or my personal bias as someone who loves reading and data, but information, it seems to me, is how we avoid another 2020. What if everyone read a newspaper and looked for objective news sources? What if the whole world considered the same scientific data when it comes to health and the environment?

To get to reading the news, it’s critical that people start reading early and often. It is going to take huge investments of time and money to fix what is wrong in education and to level playing fields.