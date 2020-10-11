Opinion/Commentary: Enrollment losses could have big impacts

Schools already run on very tight budgets, with many fixed costs — including building maintenance and utilities — and any budget shifts mid-year, particularly large unexpected ones, will be hard to deal with outside of painful cuts. (State funding has still not recovered from cuts made during the last recession.)

And even with fewer students, the responsibilities of staff and teachers are growing in order to respond to the needs of students in this unprecedented time and work to provide a safe learning environment. The huge hit to school budgets is why 70% of responding divisions to the VASS survey say staff reductions are likely. Those layoffs mean larger class sizes for students and will put many people, from a largely female workforce, out of a job. In Virginia schools, more than 80% of teachers are women.

The state budget adopted back in March included language and funding ($3.7 million) to hold all school divisions harmless, meaning that no division would receive less state funding this year than they did in the 2019-2020 school year, regardless of enrollment changes. Unfortunately, these dollars were removed from the budget by the governor when he presented his revised budget on Aug. 18. Recently, the House and Senate approved competing revisions to the governor’s budget. As of this writing, neither chamber includes language for holding school divisions harmless, yet the House does take an important step to delay enrollment declines from hitting school budgets. The House budget amendment delays adjustments to enrollment from impacting state payments to school divisions until after March. This means the General Assembly will have the opportunity in the January 2021 legislative session to take further steps and prevent these funding losses altogether. The Senate proposal includes no protections.