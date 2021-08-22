Opinion/Commentary: Energy pipelines now seen as foe, not hero

The latest controversial project is the Enbridge Pipeline 3 replacement, which would replace 337 miles of an existing pipeline running through Minnesota. Opponents argue that the project, which would double the old line’s capacity to carry tar sands oil from Alberta to the U.S., threatens Minnesota wetlands, violates the treaty rights of Indigenous people in its path and will help perpetuate tar sand extraction.

The Big Inch and its successors were 20th-century technological accomplishments, but addressing climate change means turning America’s engineering talents to equally ambitious renewable energy projects. As a historian of technology, I look forward to seeing new solutions emerge. What equivalents of the Big Inch will help win the war against climate change?

W. Bernard “Bernie” Carlson is a University of Virginia historian of technology who studies the careers of inventors and entrepreneurs in order to educate future engineering leaders. He is a professor of humanities and history, chair of the Engineering and Society Department and director of Engineering Business Programs.

This commentary originally appeared in The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.