Opinion/Commentary: Employing the magic of duct tape

The Latin words ductus tapeicus translate to “cures all evils.” If our family had a crest, those words would be displayed on it.
When I was in college, I used duct tape to secure the bumper to my hand-me-down car, a ’65 Ford Fairlane. As you might imagine, the technique lacked efficacy. Were I to bang into any object, I’m certain my bumper would have clattered to the asphalt.
Later, when I was a VISTA volunteer living on a tiny stipend, the passenger-side floorboard had rusted out in the Fairlane. I repaired the holes with multiple layers of duct tape.
You might ask how I passed yearly inspections. No problem: I discovered a libertarian inspector in the wilds of eastern Connecticut who held expansive views of what constituted a safe vehicle.
I am married to a man who possesses a high regard for duct tape. During our early years together, he owned a navy-blue Mazda whose exterior slowly disintegrated over time. For years, as rusty patches popped up and grew, he covered each area with swathes of duct tape. At one point, we debated whether to list the color of that car as “silver” rather than “blue” on motor vehicle documents.
Bruce worked at two offices at the time and often gave rides to his assistant. After a while, she refused to get into the Mazda, citing health and safety reasons, but the truth is I don’t think she could bear being seen in it. Her contempt finally inspired him to buy a new pre-owned car.
When wrestling in high school, our son developed plantar warts. They got lots worse in college. Rather than go to a dermatologist, he used duct tape to treat them. He said, “You just tape those bad boys. After a month, they shrivel up and die.”
We tried to persuade him to go to a doctor, but no dice. However, when he came home for spring break, those bad boys had shriveled up and died.
Years later, another son was plagued by plantar warts. He went to a dermatologist, who treated them aggressively. I won’t describe what happened, because it’s disgusting, but the upshot is that boy could not walk properly for a couple weeks. Lesson learned.
My father was a duct tape enthusiast. Once he taped an axe head to its handle. To anyone who borrowed the tool, he’d say, “I wouldn’t swing this axe too hard if I was you.”
My dad also used duct tape as a cure-all to repair electrical appliances. He hated to give up on any hand mixer, toaster or coffee maker, no matter how badly it malfunctioned.
One time, right after Dad had wrapped the fraying cord in duct tape, I plugged in our ancient canister vacuum cleaner. Instantly, flames leapt from the electrical outlet and traveled the length of the cord, scorching a thin black line into our lovely oak floor.
It’s not just our family who respects the value of duct tape. Right after the Department of Homeland Security was established, one of its first directives instructed citizens to stock these emergency items: food, water, batteries, sheets of plastic … and duct tape. I went out and bought the largest roll I could find. Afterward, Bruce and I felt a wee bit safer.
Where would we be without duct tape? I shudder to think.
To sum up, here is some wisdom I found on the internet: Duct tape has a light side, a dark side and it holds the universe together. Amen.
