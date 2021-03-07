Opinion/Commentary: Employing the magic of duct tape

When wrestling in high school, our son developed plantar warts. They got lots worse in college. Rather than go to a dermatologist, he used duct tape to treat them. He said, “You just tape those bad boys. After a month, they shrivel up and die.”

We tried to persuade him to go to a doctor, but no dice. However, when he came home for spring break, those bad boys had shriveled up and died.

Years later, another son was plagued by plantar warts. He went to a dermatologist, who treated them aggressively. I won’t describe what happened, because it’s disgusting, but the upshot is that boy could not walk properly for a couple weeks. Lesson learned.

My father was a duct tape enthusiast. Once he taped an axe head to its handle. To anyone who borrowed the tool, he’d say, “I wouldn’t swing this axe too hard if I was you.”

My dad also used duct tape as a cure-all to repair electrical appliances. He hated to give up on any hand mixer, toaster or coffee maker, no matter how badly it malfunctioned.

One time, right after Dad had wrapped the fraying cord in duct tape, I plugged in our ancient canister vacuum cleaner. Instantly, flames leapt from the electrical outlet and traveled the length of the cord, scorching a thin black line into our lovely oak floor.