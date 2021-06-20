Opinion/Commentary: Embracing the new old normal

Many of us who have been vaccinated recently celebrated a normal holiday weekend with close friends or family. It was the first time in more than a year that many of us had been together. The saying “you’re a sight for sore eyes” is quite apropos, considering how long it’s been since we’ve glimpsed our loved ones’ faces in person.
To be honest, the first sight of a group of unmasked faces enjoying “herd immunity” can be a little unnerving. Seeing the quizzical, frightened expression of my toddler niece (who had been sheltered for more than half of her existence) made me self-conscious. Was it me she feared or my non-masked face?
As a child, I remember trying to dodge my relatives when they greeted me with a “bring it in” moment. One elder in particular used to call me his “princess,” while putting me in a headlock and covering my cheeks with wet kisses. I would have preferred an Arabian princess treatment — with me being veiled and offering my hand to kiss at arm’s length.
Having kept our distance for so long, we understandably may be hesitant to rush headlong into others’ open arms and confront their naked faces. While celebrating the return of up-close interactions, we should respect mask wearers who have personal reasons to keep their distance, such as ongoing health concerns. Uncle Johnny will always have a compromised immune system, so he will continue to be apprehensive about removing that masked layer of protection — even if you’re wearing the “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker.
In some cultures, masks already had been used to avoid spreading illness — so why not consider this a new normal when you think you are coming down with a bug?
Masks have served to keep the identities of action characters a secret (as they rescued or protected the weak and helpless), so they also ought to remind us to acknowledge our own essential workers’ sacrifices. Wearing a mask functioned well for fictional heroes, and now we have real ones to thank for their heroic service in keeping us safe.
Holding one’s emotions in check with a piece of gauze and two rubber bands can have its advantages. Many times this year, I have been pleasantly surprised to find some of my expressions were disguised behind a mask. For example, when I was disappointed by a maintenance worker performing a less than stellar effort, I didn’t have to conjure up a façade of approval. When a kindergartener was earnestly explaining the necessity of wearing clothing during her Zoom class, my own thin layer of cloth covered an overzealous response.
As other holidays approach, we think of the many people in our lives whose embraces we truly love and miss — who have hopefully emerged from this pandemic unscathed. Hearing the lyrics to the Gershwin standard “Embraceable You” always reminds me of times when my father would twirl me in his arms in a dance: “Embrace me, my sweet embraceable you; embrace me, you irreplaceable you.” To be vulnerable again is something to which we should succumb, cautiously but wholeheartedly.
Susan M. Lanterman’s essays have been published in annual editions of “Skyline,” a collection of prose and poetry by Central Virginia writers.