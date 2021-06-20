Opinion/Commentary: Embracing the new old normal

In some cultures, masks already had been used to avoid spreading illness — so why not consider this a new normal when you think you are coming down with a bug?

Masks have served to keep the identities of action characters a secret (as they rescued or protected the weak and helpless), so they also ought to remind us to acknowledge our own essential workers’ sacrifices. Wearing a mask functioned well for fictional heroes, and now we have real ones to thank for their heroic service in keeping us safe.

Holding one’s emotions in check with a piece of gauze and two rubber bands can have its advantages. Many times this year, I have been pleasantly surprised to find some of my expressions were disguised behind a mask. For example, when I was disappointed by a maintenance worker performing a less than stellar effort, I didn’t have to conjure up a façade of approval. When a kindergartener was earnestly explaining the necessity of wearing clothing during her Zoom class, my own thin layer of cloth covered an overzealous response.

As other holidays approach, we think of the many people in our lives whose embraces we truly love and miss — who have hopefully emerged from this pandemic unscathed. Hearing the lyrics to the Gershwin standard “Embraceable You” always reminds me of times when my father would twirl me in his arms in a dance: “Embrace me, my sweet embraceable you; embrace me, you irreplaceable you.” To be vulnerable again is something to which we should succumb, cautiously but wholeheartedly.

Susan M. Lanterman’s essays have been published in annual editions of “Skyline,” a collection of prose and poetry by Central Virginia writers.