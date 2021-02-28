Opinion/Commentary: Diverse Cabinet sends a strong message

Governments that are more dependent on international aid seem particularly keen to factor donor countries’ decision-making into their own political appointments. The 37 countries that the World Bank classifies as particularly deep in debt — a group that includes countries like Ethiopia and Bolivia — dispatch four times more women to Washington than they do to Beijing.

In the short term, Biden’s attention to gender balance in his administration increases the likelihood that leaders of other countries will similarly diversify their executive staffs.

In the longer term, continued American commitment to gender balance could strengthen equality and peace worldwide.

Dr. John Scherpereel is a professor of political science at James Madison University and assistant department chair coordinator of its Modern European Studies minor program. Dr. Melinda Adams is a professor of political science at JMU, and Suraj Jacob is a political economist at Azim Premji University in India.

