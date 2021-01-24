Opinion/Commentary: Dining indoors at restaurants? Health experts respond

Dr. Thomas A. Russo, chief of Infectious Disease Division, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo:

No. And it’s been “no” right from the beginning.

We have a little more information now, but what I said in the spring hasn’t really changed. The greatest risk of getting infected with SARS-CoV-2 is being indoors with people who aren’t using masks at all times. The concern isn’t just big respiratory droplets when close to someone talking; it’s also the tiny aerosols that linger in the air.

Making it even riskier is the generally poor ventilation in many restaurants. The key differences between indoor dining and shopping in a big box store or grocery store are: 1) big stores have more ventilation and greater air space; 2) everyone can wear a mask at all times; 3) you’re not fixed in space, so if you see someone who just has a bandanna or their mask drop[ped] down below their nose, you can steer clear of them; and 4) it should take less time than dinner out. At a restaurant, you’re stuck at that table. If a party near you is having an animated conversation, they could be generating a lot of respiratory secretions.