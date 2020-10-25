Opinion/Commentary: COVID, hunger are intertwined

This year, there has been a laser focus on COVID-19. So when earlier this month the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the United Nation’s World Food Programme, people asked (as our students have been doing): What is the connection between food security and a global pandemic?
Throughout time, the availability and accessibility of food have played a central role in defining the human condition. Clearly, civilizations have prospered or fallen in direct correlation to how well those fundamental needs have been met.
Globally, and just prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, 690 million people suffered from chronic hunger and approximately 135 million were in a state of crisis due to acute hunger that threatened their livelihoods and their very lives.
What is critical to understand is that food insecurity is not just driven by a drought. We have long known that where there is conflict, there is likely to be hunger. By some estimates, more people died from hunger during World War II than by violence.
But there is also an increasing realization that hunger itself drives instability. We see this in modern day crises like Syria and the Sahel, where environmental degradation produced human migration and conflict among groups. Food insecurity is therefore a multidimensional challenge linked to conflict, climate change, persistent poverty, and, yes, epidemics (not to mention pandemics).
The WFP is forecasting that due to COVID-19, the number of hungry people in the countries where it operates could increase up to 270 million before the year’s end — an 82% increase from before the pandemic took hold. Up to 6,000 children now could die every day from preventable causes as a direct result of pandemic-related disruptions.
As cited in Science, COVID-19 will impact all aspects of food security — from household income loss to the disruption of agricultural and food markets. Meaning, all pillars of food security are being compromised. People might not have an adequate supply of food — yet even when it is available at their local markets, they might not have the money to pay for it, or be able to get food with all the nutrients needed to stay healthy.
Addressing these challenges requires a large-scale response on all levels. That is why the WFP is not only finding novel ways to get food to households now dragged into poverty and hunger from job and remittance loss; it is also piloting critical real-time monitoring and assessments and navigating disruptions to global food supply chains and essential nutrition services.
The burdens on households, communities, and local and national governments to meet this challenge are historic. And for sure, direct support to local organizations and communities closest to those in need must to be prioritized.
But the ongoing pandemic also has revealed cracks in many of our local and global models and leadership structures. Among those are the various food systems around the world that had become the conduit through which most of our food is produced, processed, transported, made available, and consumed.
We are reminded how a breakdown in one system has ripple effects on all other aspects of human security, and the most vulnerable are left to suffer the most. Thankfully, WFP and the organizations and communities with which it works have proven the ability to step forward should elements of national systems falter. And fortunately, we are starting to better understand that we can’t just work in silos that separate our responses to health, nutrition, education, environmental, and other challenges.
As practitioners and educators, we strongly believe that students with a view toward the future now have before them the grave revelation of these very fragile systems require re-evaluation and change. And despite much of the current rhetoric shunning international cooperation, we must continue to ensure the world has access to global organizations with missions and mandates that fight for critical lifelines in times of grave desperation and that they contribute to the foundations for lasting peace.
Fortunately, last week the U.S. House of Representatives took another step toward reaffirming this by introducing HR1191 to commemorate the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to WFP, and resolving to join other nations of the world to remain committed to the international community’s goal to end hunger, achieve food security, and improve nutrition through the work of the organization.
Kirsten Gelsdorf is a professor of practice at the University of Virginia’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and the director of Global Humanitarian Policy. She spent two decades working for global humanitarian organizations and recently co-authored and published the book Understanding the Humanitarian World. Galen Fountain is a lecturer at the Batten School. He served for nearly two decades as clerk to a U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee that included jurisdiction over international food-assistance programs, and currently is a consultant to the World Food Program USA.
