Opinion/Commentary: COVID, hunger are intertwined

The WFP is forecasting that due to COVID-19, the number of hungry people in the countries where it operates could increase up to 270 million before the year’s end — an 82% increase from before the pandemic took hold. Up to 6,000 children now could die every day from preventable causes as a direct result of pandemic-related disruptions.

As cited in Science, COVID-19 will impact all aspects of food security — from household income loss to the disruption of agricultural and food markets. Meaning, all pillars of food security are being compromised. People might not have an adequate supply of food — yet even when it is available at their local markets, they might not have the money to pay for it, or be able to get food with all the nutrients needed to stay healthy.

Addressing these challenges requires a large-scale response on all levels. That is why the WFP is not only finding novel ways to get food to households now dragged into poverty and hunger from job and remittance loss; it is also piloting critical real-time monitoring and assessments and navigating disruptions to global food supply chains and essential nutrition services.

The burdens on households, communities, and local and national governments to meet this challenge are historic. And for sure, direct support to local organizations and communities closest to those in need must to be prioritized.