Opinion/Commentary: COVID-19 vaccines were developed in record time: Are these game-changers safe?

There are now two COVID-19 vaccines that, at least according to preliminary reports, appear to be 94.5% and 95% effective (with a recent third, from AstraZeneca, said to be 70% effective). They were developed in a record-breaking 11 months or so.

Despite the vaccines’ relatively rapid development, the normal safety testing protocols are still in place.

Vaccines typically take at least a decade to develop, test and manufacture. Both the chickenpox vaccine and FluMist, which protects against several strains of the influenza virus, took 28 years to develop. It took 15 years to develop a vaccine for human papilloma virus, which can cause six kinds of cancer. It also took 15 years to develop a vaccine for rotavirus, which commonly causes severe, watery diarrhea. It took Jonas Salk six years to develop and test the first polio vaccine, starting with the isolation of the virus.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccines, by contrast, have been developed in less than a year. That’s a game-changer.

The mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna (the AstraZeneca vaccine is of a type) were faster to develop because they do not require companies to produce protein or weakened pathogen for the vaccine.