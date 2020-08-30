Opinion/Commentary: Court workers falling behind in fair pay

Target and Amazon employees earn at least $15 per hour. Fast-food workers are demanding $15 per hour, too. Fifteen dollars per hour must be the new standard, but what these workers are demanding is pay equity. “There can be no justice without equality.” Yet entry-level workers employed to administer justice in Virginia are still paid less than $15 per hour.
The Association of Clerks of the District Courts of Virginia exists to champion causes impacting the employees of the district courts (such as commensurate compensation and adequate staffing). Over the past 20 years, we have seen that entry-level annual salaries for Virginia’s district court employees have failed to keep up with the federal minimum wage.
Meanwhile, district court positions themselves have significantly evolved. We are continually asked to do more with less, especially when the legislature passes new laws that result in new procedures. We are understaffed by over 270 positions.
It is unfathomable that the commonwealth of Virginia — home of one of the oldest continuous judicial bodies in the country — would allow its trial courts to become so inadequately staffed.
In March, funds were allocated for 90 new positions this year, and 30 next year. The funding was derived from a companion amendment that increased general district court civil filing fees. Those fees are being levied on the public, but now that positions are frozen, where is the money going?
The pandemic has only amplified all of the problems facing district courts. We are understaffed and underpaid, and now our predominantly female workforce must contend with the realities of virtual school. We stay employed by the district courts because we love our work; otherwise, we’d be applying at Target and Amazon.
What message are we sending to Virginia’s district court employees and the public? Is justice really important? Because the justice we all deserve cannot be dispensed when there are not enough employees to perform the duties incumbent upon us. If justice is important, then we need to do better by the employees who administer it every day.
Laura Griffin is president-elect of the Association of Clerks of the District Courts of Virginia. Rick Kahl, president, and Terri Rea, immediate past president, also contributed to this commentary.
