Opinion/Commentary: Could Nantucket lawsuit affect Dominion project?

The suit reads like, and cites complaints similar to, those in legal challenges to natural gas pipeline projects in Virginia, some of the projects now abandoned. Any successful federal court precedents established in those cases on reversing permit approvals may apply here.

Vineyard Wind LLC submitted a construction and operation plan to BOEM in 2017, seeking to erect 100 turbines about 14 miles offshore from Nantucket and neighboring Martha’s Vineyard. Plans are in place to expand to other adjoining lease areas and build a total of 600 650-foot-tall turbines in that region.

The Dominion project, which recently announced its formal lease of Port of Virginia space to use as a staging area, plans to produce 2,600 megawatts of energy from its first phase. Massive worldwide economic forces are behind this push, most of them positioning the company to earn substantial profits from energy ratepayers.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission, basically under orders from the General Assembly to approve the offshore wind proposed by Dominion, has estimated the all-in consumer cost of the Dominion project at more than $37 billion. It accounts for about a third of the $807 annual increase in residential electric bills the SCC has projected by 2030, with the power provided dependent on unreliable wind.

The five-turbine, 30 megawatt Block Island wind project off Rhode Island currently has four of its five turbines off line as the manufacturer inspects for the kind of stress fractures that are appearing in similar units in Europe. Block Island has been operational on windy days since 2016, but recently the turbines were remaining still on those windy days — and some newspaper finally asked why.

Stephen D. Haner is senior fellow for the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy.