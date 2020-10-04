Opinion/Commentary: Coping with the uncertainties of pandemic life

Third, I can recognize that I cope with uncertainty in other parts of life all the time. I mean, try to envision exactly what your relationships and work will look like one year from now — there is so much you just don’t know. So I’ve had lots of practice tolerating uncertainty, which tells me I can handle uncertainty even though it’s hard. I’ve done it before; I can do it again.

Thinking differently about your ability to manage uncertainty is a skill that can improve with practice. Cognitive behavior therapy, for example, teaches people to examine their anxious thoughts and consider other ways to interpret situations without always assuming the worst; there are specialized versions of this treatment that focus specifically on changing how well you can deal with uncertainty. Moreover, as part of our research program, my lab at the University of Virginia offers free online interventions to help people shift their anxious thinking.

Of course, a fourth way to respond to my middle-of-the-night uncertainty would be to sink down into that pit of scary, unanswerable “what if” questions … but it’s time to sleep. I’m going with one of the first three options — I trust I can figure this out in the morning and handle whatever it is. It’s OK not to know right now.

Dr. Bethany Teachman, professor of psychology at the University of Virginia, directs the Program for Anxiety, Cognition, and Treatment Lab. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.