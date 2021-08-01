Opinion/Commentary: Considering public sector collective bargaining?

The Supreme Court has said that everything government unions do is political and public employees have a First Amendment right to choose to pay union fees or not. Public employees should be informed of these rights before any money is taken from them. Further, to prevent misunderstanding or potential fraud, any ordinance should include language similar to a recent Indiana bill requiring public employers to confirm with the employees that they wish to pay dues before money is deducted from their paychecks. Alternatively, the locality could follow the lead of states such as Michigan that prohibit union dues being deducted from some public employees’ paychecks.

While public employees who work for the union may need to do some union business during the workday, they should not receive their taxpayer-funded salaries during this time. Public employees should be allowed to use vacation time or take unpaid time off while doing union business, but paying these employees to do union work on the taxpayer’s dime should be forbidden. Similarly, unions should pay fair market value for office space in public buildings or the use of government equipment.