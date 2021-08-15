Opinion/Commentary: Congress can invest in the Chesapeake Bay’s future

Oysters — some love them raw, roasted, and fried while others can’t stand them at all. Regardless of where you stand, there is no denying that they are the lifeline of the Chesapeake Bay. Adult oysters filter up to 50 gallons per day, improving water quality.
My whole life, I’ve loved the ocean and marine life, such as oysters. That fascination inspired me to come to the University of Virginia to learn about the powerful intersection of environmental issues and social sciences such as politics and economics.
When I had a chance to intern with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation this past summer, I jumped at the opportunity to take part in its Oyster Gardening Program, which provides people with baby oysters to grow on private docks and marinas. One year later, the oysters are planted on restoration reefs that are helping to restore the bay’s natural filtration system.
Lately, my lifelong curiosity about the coast has shifted into grave concern as I witness the increasingly devastating impacts of climate change. Higher water and air temperatures, increased frequency and intensity of storms and hurricanes, and some of the fastest-rising sea levels in the nation threaten to prevent the Chesapeake Bay from returning to its natural balance.
Warming waters and chemical runoff are leading to algal blooms and dead zones that are detrimental to the local seafood, such as oysters that we enjoy all across the state.
Not only this, but swimming and recreational use of the water can become unsafe. Rising seas and increased flooding are threatening our state’s coastal communities, such as the place I grew up, and the tourism and seafood industries that support the state’s economy.
As we face these threats to the future of the bay and residents of Virginia, it is urgent that Congress invests in capitalizing on our natural infrastructure — oyster reefs, salt marshes, and living shorelines — to protect and sustain our coasts. Recently, the U.S. Senate passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which includes some modest improvements for coastal resilience. While this is a positive step forward, it falls far short of what is needed to counter the effects of climate change on our state’s shores.
Fortunately, there’s another proposal that would help us meet the moment: a $10 billion investment for coastal restoration and resilience projects, which has bipartisan support and the endorsement of over 110 leading environmental groups.
This funding would jumpstart a number of projects in Virginia that are ready to go but need financing to begin. For example, Money Point in Chesapeake has had some of the highest levels of a dangerous carcinogenic compound that is responsible for killing fish and harming other marine life. While revitalization efforts have brought it back from the brink, new funding could help complete this project and finally restore one of the most contaminated areas of the Bay and improve it for recreation.
Other projects on the list will help Virginia buffer the various impacts of climate change like increased flooding and storms while providing jobs and improving tourism. Imagine what a big investment in coastal restoration projects could do for the bay and Virginia’s coastal communities to make them more resilient to climate change. Given what is at stake, this is a critical investment in the future of our state and our Chesapeake Bay.
I’m worried about the beautiful and diverse ecosystems and communities in Virginia being overwhelmed by the effects of climate change if we do not take action now — before it is too late. That’s why I’m looking to my elected officials — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, and U.S. Rep. Robert Good — to protect the Chesapeake Bay by investing $10 billion in coastal restoration as part of the larger effort being considered in Congress to rebuild our infrastructure and our economy. Our leaders have a unique opportunity to ensure that the Chesapeake Bay and Virginia’s coastal heritage are resilient to climate change — for my generation and those that follow.
Chloe Wetzler is a third-year student at the University of Virginia and a Senior Water Challenge Ambassador for EarthEcho. She grew up in Virginia Beach.
