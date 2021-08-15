Opinion/Commentary: Congress can invest in the Chesapeake Bay’s future

Not only this, but swimming and recreational use of the water can become unsafe. Rising seas and increased flooding are threatening our state’s coastal communities, such as the place I grew up, and the tourism and seafood industries that support the state’s economy.

As we face these threats to the future of the bay and residents of Virginia, it is urgent that Congress invests in capitalizing on our natural infrastructure — oyster reefs, salt marshes, and living shorelines — to protect and sustain our coasts. Recently, the U.S. Senate passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which includes some modest improvements for coastal resilience. While this is a positive step forward, it falls far short of what is needed to counter the effects of climate change on our state’s shores.

Fortunately, there’s another proposal that would help us meet the moment: a $10 billion investment for coastal restoration and resilience projects, which has bipartisan support and the endorsement of over 110 leading environmental groups.