Opinion/Commentary: Combating COVID fatigue: Getting outdoors

It’s disorienting to continually wake up wondering which day of the week it is. Some mornings I jump out of my sleepy stupor as if I’m late to class or — more age-appropriate — as if I’m late to work. My mother-in-law’s advice to “sit up and put your feet on the floor every day” is an inspiration to get out of bed with purpose. I also try to accomplish at least one task daily beyond combing my hair.
In the early months of the pandemic, I ventured out to buy groceries once a week as if I were on a reconnaissance mission, reporting back as to which stores stocked essentials like toilet paper and which required face masks. I began buying cases of canned beans and boxes of crackers, worried that food supplies might diminish. Our basement resembled a bunker.
I scoured all media resources for current COVID-19 information, reporting to my co-captive in chief about all new developments. After a few months, he appeared unresponsive to my alerts. It was then I realized we were both suffering from information overload and battle fatigue. It was time to retake the ground that was lost.
In my effort to avoid the virus, I had become overly fearful of the world at large. We all have been living within our protective pods, forgetting how necessary it is to safely step out and reboot our views and perspectives. So I have gathered intel and have done some reconnaissance for us to consider.
Early morning walks in your neighborhood can be convenient, but city streets can also be unpopulated at that time. Look up maps of historic walks that identify buildings or stately homes in your town. Also check out nature paths throughout the city and county at www.alltrails.com/us/virginia/charlottesville/walking.
There are non-strenuous hiking trails open for those of us whose exercise routines have been reduced to bending over to tie our sneakers. Download an app with birdcall recognition or one that identifies flowers or leaves. You can teach the kids as well as yourself about nature and what to avoid — like poison ivy. If looking at beautiful vistas is more your pleasure, cruise down the Blue Ridge Parkway and make a reservation (so you can swim) at Sherando Lake. Take a hat, a snack and bottle of water along with a two-legged or four-legged companion, depending on your destination.
There’s nothing like exploring parts of Virginia you’ve never seen using less-traveled country roads. You can pair this with a pit stop at a remote winery or an orchard with cider production. While you’re out, re-provision your bunker with fresh supplies from local farm markets or “pick-your-own” orchards. Look at websites for details regarding locations, hours and COVID guidelines. Bring your family, a picnic blanket, a charged cellphone or map and — of course — masks.
Some of us don’t enjoy exercising solo and miss a more regimented group exercise. There are outdoor yoga classes one can join and still keep at a 6-foot distance. For those who want to work up a little sweat, you can purchase the latest craze — a pickle ball kit. Think of Ping-Pong on a tennis court with large, washable whiffle balls. You can start learning with your significant other, and — who knows? — you might graduate to actually playing tennis!
Note: Before planning a trip out of your personal safety zone to possibly gather with a few distant loved ones, you should consider that they should remain distanced loved ones — by keeping their masks on. The weakest link you may be exposed to, such as children who are attending classes in person or an essential worker, may mean risk of infection through the non-compliance of others.
Some people quarantine for several weeks simultaneously with family they plan to visit and then quarantine individually afterward. If you know adults whose confinement habits are similar to yours, a small, distanced outdoor gathering with masks can bring some welcome camaraderie.
We know that the great outdoors can bring some much-needed perspective. If you can’t physically venture out, schedule a mask-less Zoom session for a dose of sunshine from seeing a loved one smile!
Susan Lanterman wrote for the marketing departments of several companies before moving to Virginia. In Charlottesville, she produced the online journal Neurosurgical Focus for the Journal of Neurosurgery for 10 years. Her essays have been published in annual editions of “Skyline,” a collection of prose and poetry by Central Virginia writers.
