Opinion/Commentary: Combating COVID fatigue: Getting outdoors

Early morning walks in your neighborhood can be convenient, but city streets can also be unpopulated at that time. Look up maps of historic walks that identify buildings or stately homes in your town. Also check out nature paths throughout the city and county at www.alltrails.com/us/virginia/charlottesville/walking.

There are non-strenuous hiking trails open for those of us whose exercise routines have been reduced to bending over to tie our sneakers. Download an app with birdcall recognition or one that identifies flowers or leaves. You can teach the kids as well as yourself about nature and what to avoid — like poison ivy. If looking at beautiful vistas is more your pleasure, cruise down the Blue Ridge Parkway and make a reservation (so you can swim) at Sherando Lake. Take a hat, a snack and bottle of water along with a two-legged or four-legged companion, depending on your destination.

There’s nothing like exploring parts of Virginia you’ve never seen using less-traveled country roads. You can pair this with a pit stop at a remote winery or an orchard with cider production. While you’re out, re-provision your bunker with fresh supplies from local farm markets or “pick-your-own” orchards. Look at websites for details regarding locations, hours and COVID guidelines. Bring your family, a picnic blanket, a charged cellphone or map and — of course — masks.