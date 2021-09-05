Opinion/Commentary: Climate report: Here’s what you need to know and why

These scientists, who are not compensated for their time and effort, volunteered to read those 14,000-plus papers so you don’t have to. Instead, you can read their shorter chapters on the scientific consensus on topics like extreme weather or regional changes in sea-level rise.

The IPCC is also transparent about its review process, and that process is extensive. Drafts of the report are shared with other scientists, as well as with governments, for comments. Before publication, the 234 authors have addressed over 75,000 comments on their work.

Government input to these bigger reports is solely limited to commenting on report drafts. However, governments do have a much stronger say in the shorter summary for policymakers that accompanies these reports, as they have to agree by consensus and typically get into detailed negotiations on the wording.

What does it mean?

One thing just about everyone wants to understand is what the future might look like as the climate changes.