Opinion/Commentary: China sets targets for dominating Asia

Beijing’s strategy was demonstrated last year when it singled out Australia for large cuts in exports to China following Canberra’s criticism of its suppression of political freedom in Hong Kong. Beijing’s action quickly registered with Asian governments wanting to protect their trade with China.

Some experts contend that Taiwan is China’s major short-term objective and the U.S. should prepare for naval confrontation in the Taiwan Strait. That’s not how I and a few others assess China’s strategy.

China’s leaders have waited 50 years to control this prosperous island, located a hundred miles off the coast, and won’t risk war to capture it now. Instead, Beijing will continue to expand its economic influence over Southeast Asia and slowly choke Taiwan’s economy. Eventually, its goal is to persuade Washington that defending Taiwan and remaining an influential power in East Asia is not worth the price or the effort.

U.S. objectives

The Biden administration laid out a tough new policy toward China when Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met China’s top foreign policy/national security official, Yang Jiechi, in Anchorage.