Opinion/Commentary: Charlottesville's statue reset

“I have good feelings about the statue,” she said, having examined it at eye level off its pedestal, including about the opportunity for new relationships with Indigenous peoples and others as it is reinterpreted.

Searls said Sacagawea and Clark appear to be holding the top of a board on which her 9-month-old son, Jean Baptiste Charbonneau, nicknamed Pomp, was carried. Pomp was born Feb. 11, 1805, during the Voyage of Discovery, and was with the trio when they first gazed upon the Pacific Ocean in the fall of 1805.

The baby lived to be 61 and was educated by Clark in St. Louis, “then spent six years in Europe becoming fluent in English, German, French, and Spanish. Upon his return to North America in 1829, he roamed the far west for nearly 40 years, as a mountain man, guide, interpreter, magistrate, and gold prospector,” according to a National Park Service article on the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail.

Searls said the Native American Student Alliance at UVa and other Indigenous peoples groups will be key to successful reinterpretation of the monument.