Opinion/Commentary: Can Biden fix the vaccine mess? Yes

Even better, there are other promising vaccines in the pipeline, including one developed by Johnson & Johnson that is likely to obtain an emergency use authorization as soon as early February.

None of this should be taken for granted; after more than 30 years of trying, scientists have not been able to achieve an effective vaccine for HIV.

On the other hand, the vaccine rollout, begun in December while the Trump administration was still in office, has been frustrating. Vaccine supply falls far short of current demand, and there is also considerable confusion about how and when individuals will be able to be vaccinated.

In early December, Operation Warp Speed, the name the Trump administration bestowed on its vaccine program, projected that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated before the end of the month. A spokesman for Operation Warp Speed soon walked back that projection; administration officials clarified that the projection was about the number of doses that would be available, not the number of people who would actually be vaccinated. Both authorized vaccines require two doses per person.

That distinction, doses available vs. people vaccinated, captures the most significant weakness in the Trump administration’s planning.