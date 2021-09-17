Opinion/Commentary: Boyles comments on Brackney: A tough and unpopular decision

While great strides were made during Chief Brackney’s time with the department in areas of racial equity and addressing officer conduct, many of these changes came about at the expense of leadership mistrust among many of the officers we depend on to protect and serve our city. A well-functioning modern police force requires confidence, proactive communications and leadership to meet the demands and commitment to equitable policing. I took what I consider a calculated risk to hit the reset button quickly so we could find the next chief, who could not only build atop the contributions led by Chief Brackney but also establish strong community bonds to support our 21st-century policing priorities in Charlottesville.

In hindsight, I would have engaged the City Council more directly in my deliberations and worked in partnership with Chief Brackney to develop an improvement plan. Fact is, I just did not have the luxury of time. I found the moment critical to act and felt the larger community would respect my intentions to guide our police department to a stable and evolving law enforcement outfit capable of making all residents safe, respected, and proud.

While her tenure as chief of police may not have ended as many of us had hoped, I trust Chief Brackney will continue to do great things in law enforcement. The same is true for outcomes I hope we can continue to work toward, together, in Charlottesville.

Chip Boyles is city manager of Charlottesville.