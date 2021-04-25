Opinion/Commentary: Beyond Earth Day: The value of nature and giving back

For decades now, scientists have been touting a multitude of physical and mental benefits from engaging with nature. The list of documented mental benefits is long and growing longer every year: lower stress, higher job and life satisfaction, improved short-term memory, sharpened concentration and elevated creativity. Though more research needs to be done, early findings suggest that benefits to our physical health may be just as significant.

Over the past year, more of us than ever have felt deep down the power of nature and how necessary it is to our overall well-being. While every day should be Earth Day, as the saying goes, this time of year does offer many of the best opportunities to give back to nature for everything nature gives to us.

Despite ongoing challenges related to the pandemic, the global conservation community has marshalled its creativity and come up with so many ways to participate either in person or virtually that there truly is something for everyone this year. My organization, The Nature Conservancy — to cite the example with which I’m most familiar — is offering options ranging from an online global celebration to a local citizen science project.